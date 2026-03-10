Keep Kitchen And Bathroom Clutter Off The Counters With A Stylish Thrift Flip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your kitchen and bathroom countertops can fill up quickly with the chaos of everyday life, but with the right organizational solutions on hand, you can keep the clutter to a minimum. Of course, there are all sorts of pricey products out there from popular retailers that can help you ensure that your surfaces are tidy. However, the most economical and customizable way to keep things in order is more often than not the finished result of a smart DIY. For example, with the bottoms of two differently-sized thrifted cookie tins and a sturdy wooden dowel, you can make a tiered organizer that's perfect for keeping all sorts of small items in line, from spices and tea supplies to washcloths and travel soaps. When you make this project, the two tins will essentially sit one above the other, with the dowel acting as a center rod and spacer.

There's a good chance you can get the cookie tins required for this DIY from your local thrift store. For the most glamorous look, select the vintage-y, flat-bottomed ones with shiny gold or silver interiors. A dowel rod should be cheap and easy to find at your local hardware store. To hold the components of this project together, you'll need some E6000 or superglue, and a pair of screws – all of which are probably already somewhere out in your garage. You'll also want some acrylic paint for giving the outside edges of the tins and the sides of the center dowel a sleek finish. Pair your project with some organization upgrades for kitchen cabinets, and you'll worry even less about clutter.