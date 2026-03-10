Keep Kitchen And Bathroom Clutter Off The Counters With A Stylish Thrift Flip
Your kitchen and bathroom countertops can fill up quickly with the chaos of everyday life, but with the right organizational solutions on hand, you can keep the clutter to a minimum. Of course, there are all sorts of pricey products out there from popular retailers that can help you ensure that your surfaces are tidy. However, the most economical and customizable way to keep things in order is more often than not the finished result of a smart DIY. For example, with the bottoms of two differently-sized thrifted cookie tins and a sturdy wooden dowel, you can make a tiered organizer that's perfect for keeping all sorts of small items in line, from spices and tea supplies to washcloths and travel soaps. When you make this project, the two tins will essentially sit one above the other, with the dowel acting as a center rod and spacer.
There's a good chance you can get the cookie tins required for this DIY from your local thrift store. For the most glamorous look, select the vintage-y, flat-bottomed ones with shiny gold or silver interiors. A dowel rod should be cheap and easy to find at your local hardware store. To hold the components of this project together, you'll need some E6000 or superglue, and a pair of screws – all of which are probably already somewhere out in your garage. You'll also want some acrylic paint for giving the outside edges of the tins and the sides of the center dowel a sleek finish. Pair your project with some organization upgrades for kitchen cabinets, and you'll worry even less about clutter.
How to make a countertop organizer with thrifted cookie tins
To get started, take the lids off your cookie tins – you won't need them for this project. Then, use your acrylics to cover the outside edges of the tins so that they match. Products such as FolkArt Metallic Silver Acrylic Paint are a great choice here since they mimic the look of metal. You'll also want to paint the sides of your dowel, although you could stain it instead if you like the look of the wood. Once everything has dried, flip over your larger tin and locate the centermost point on the bottom. Gently puncture the tin there with one of your screws and a screwdriver. Flip the tin over again and attach the dowel to the screw by hand. For extra stability, use a dab of your E6000 or superglue on the tin, just around the edges of the screw. To finish the riser, puncture the top of the smaller tin with a second screw, and fasten the top of the dowel to that screw with some extra adhesive where the wood meets the metal.
When using this organizer, you may want to avoid placing too many heavy items on the top shelf. You can weigh down the bottom shelf however you like, though. For example, in the kitchen, the bottom shelf could be perfect for storing and organizing your spice collection. Alternatively, you could keep things like skincare products, Q-tips, makeup brushes, or soaps in your new riser and finally say goodbye to bathroom countertop clutter.