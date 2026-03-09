How HGTV's Jenny Marrs Cozies Up An All-White Kitchen

You can mimic Jenny Marrs' design tips to spruce up your outdated white kitchen, or use them for inspiration if you're still in the design phase. For starters, she went with a medium-tone butcher block for the kitchen island, which created a centerpiece that grounded the room. The wood contrasted the white stone perimeter countertops, softening the design. It's proof that the island doesn't always have to match the surroundings and that wood is a dynamic feature. Even as an accent, its grain and natural look add depth.

Another way Marrs cozied up the all-white space was with brass hardware for the sink faucet, light fixture, and cabinet handles. This metal color is rich, warm, and sophisticated. Swapping cool-tone metals like silver for warmer luxe options is an easy, affordable upgrade that will make your kitchen look more expensive. Apart from the warm-toned hue, Marrs also opted for a mix of round knobs (Asidrama Brushed Brass Drawer Knobs) and straight pulls (Asidrama Brushed Brass Drawer Pulls) for the cabinet handles, whichadd extra shape and dimension, standing out against the white cabinet backdrop.

Further, the glossy triangle mosaic zellige tile she used for the backsplash was another level of subtle texture and warmth, bringing the white room to life. Even opting for white stone counters with subtle gray veining instead of a solid slab design was a sophisticated way to incorporate texture and color without straying too far from the timeless all-white look. So while an all-white kitchen will always be in style, the design still needs the right balance of tone and texture to age well — something Marrs perfected with the accent features.