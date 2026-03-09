How HGTV's Jenny Marrs Cozies Up An All-White Kitchen
Love it or hate it, all-white kitchens aren't going anywhere. People favor the high-end look of crisp white cabinets and minimalist stone countertops that complement the already-popular white subway tile. However, the magazine look doesn't always fare well in everyday, lived-in spaces. We want personality — and maybe a sprinkle of color — that doesn't highlight every stain in this high-traffic area. Interior designer Jenny Marrs is a fan of all-white kitchens but eliminates the bland, sterile look they can have by adding dynamic accents that make the space more homey.
In an Instagram post, the HGTV star showed off an all-white kitchen from "Fixer to Fabulous" that highlighted the neutral color palette while still retaining character. "White kitchens often get a reputation for feeling plain or predictable. But when they're layered with natural wood, warm metals, and subtle texture, they feel anything but ordinary," the caption read. Marrs implemented various contemporary decor ideas in the kitchen through the backsplash, hardware, and countertop, transforming the room from a blank canvas into a work of art.
Jenny Marrs adds warmth with wood, texture, and brass accents
You can mimic Jenny Marrs' design tips to spruce up your outdated white kitchen, or use them for inspiration if you're still in the design phase. For starters, she went with a medium-tone butcher block for the kitchen island, which created a centerpiece that grounded the room. The wood contrasted the white stone perimeter countertops, softening the design. It's proof that the island doesn't always have to match the surroundings and that wood is a dynamic feature. Even as an accent, its grain and natural look add depth.
Another way Marrs cozied up the all-white space was with brass hardware for the sink faucet, light fixture, and cabinet handles. This metal color is rich, warm, and sophisticated. Swapping cool-tone metals like silver for warmer luxe options is an easy, affordable upgrade that will make your kitchen look more expensive. Apart from the warm-toned hue, Marrs also opted for a mix of round knobs (Asidrama Brushed Brass Drawer Knobs) and straight pulls (Asidrama Brushed Brass Drawer Pulls) for the cabinet handles, whichadd extra shape and dimension, standing out against the white cabinet backdrop.
Further, the glossy triangle mosaic zellige tile she used for the backsplash was another level of subtle texture and warmth, bringing the white room to life. Even opting for white stone counters with subtle gray veining instead of a solid slab design was a sophisticated way to incorporate texture and color without straying too far from the timeless all-white look. So while an all-white kitchen will always be in style, the design still needs the right balance of tone and texture to age well — something Marrs perfected with the accent features.