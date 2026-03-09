This Bathroom Staple Could Help Your Peace Lily Plants Thrive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The peace lily (Spathiphyllum spp.) is beloved by indoor gardeners for several reasons. Not only does the plant sport beautiful green leaves and interesting white flowers, but it doesn't require a lot of fuss, either. With that said, you should still follow the basic care tips for peace lilies to keep them strong and healthy. Aside from your plant's specific water, sunlight, soil, and occasional fertilizer needs, it's always good to know which household ingredients or leftover kitchen scraps can help peace lilies thrive. Epsom salt is one example of an alternative product you can use to help support your peace lilies, but only if they're deficient in specific nutrients.

The key ingredient in Epsom salt is magnesium sulfate, which makes this product helpful as a home remedy for health problems such as arthritis and muscle pain. Over the years, Epsom salt has also been utilized by home gardeners as a way to supplement certain plants with magnesium. Indeed, plants like peace lilies cannot complete the process of photosynthesis without magnesium. The Epsom salt method isn't without controversy, though. The key issue isn't the Epsom salt itself — it's the fact that some gardeners might mistakenly add it to their plants when it's not truly needed. Excessive amounts of magnesium can inhibit other important nutrients your plants need, including phosphorus, potassium, and calcium. Adding too much magnesium is especially problematic for peace lilies, as these plants do not require much fertilizer to begin with.