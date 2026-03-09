This Bathroom Staple Could Help Your Peace Lily Plants Thrive
The peace lily (Spathiphyllum spp.) is beloved by indoor gardeners for several reasons. Not only does the plant sport beautiful green leaves and interesting white flowers, but it doesn't require a lot of fuss, either. With that said, you should still follow the basic care tips for peace lilies to keep them strong and healthy. Aside from your plant's specific water, sunlight, soil, and occasional fertilizer needs, it's always good to know which household ingredients or leftover kitchen scraps can help peace lilies thrive. Epsom salt is one example of an alternative product you can use to help support your peace lilies, but only if they're deficient in specific nutrients.
The key ingredient in Epsom salt is magnesium sulfate, which makes this product helpful as a home remedy for health problems such as arthritis and muscle pain. Over the years, Epsom salt has also been utilized by home gardeners as a way to supplement certain plants with magnesium. Indeed, plants like peace lilies cannot complete the process of photosynthesis without magnesium. The Epsom salt method isn't without controversy, though. The key issue isn't the Epsom salt itself — it's the fact that some gardeners might mistakenly add it to their plants when it's not truly needed. Excessive amounts of magnesium can inhibit other important nutrients your plants need, including phosphorus, potassium, and calcium. Adding too much magnesium is especially problematic for peace lilies, as these plants do not require much fertilizer to begin with.
Does your peace lily need Epsom salt?
It's never a good idea to use Epsom salt for houseplants like peace lilies unless you've confirmed that they're suffering from a lack of magnesium. To do this, first inspect the plant for possible signs of deficiency. These signs include yellowing tissue between the leaves' green veins, as well as stunted growth overall. (Be aware, however, that wilted leaves turning completely yellow is usually an indication that your peace lily needs more water!) On the other hand, signs of an overfertilized peace lily include browning and burning of the leaf tips — you will also see this in peace lilies that have excess magnesium. If you're able to see the plant's roots, you might see some signs of burning here, too.
Always confirm any magnesium deficiency or surplus with a soil test and analysis from either a local university extension or an online provider. One example is the MySoil Soil Test Kit, which requires that you mail in a sample of soil before you're provided with a detailed analysis from the lab. If your peace lily plant is showing signs of magnesium deficiency that have been confirmed with a soil test, it's probably safe to add some Epsom salt for support. You can do this by diluting 1 to 2 tablespoons of Epsom salt per gallon of water; apply this solution once or twice a month as part of your regular watering regimen. And while this trick may work in a pinch, remember that Epsom salt is no replacement for a good quality fertilizer.