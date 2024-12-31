Your Peace Lilies Will Thrive With The Help Of An Unexpected Leftover Kitchen Scrap

Peace lilies (Spathiphyllum wallisii) are a great plant with gorgeous white blooms to have around either indoors or outdoors, but you'll need to give them some tender loving care. One of the tricks that could help them thrive is to add used coffee grounds to their soil. Peace lilies are one of the plants that love coffee grounds. Coffee grounds contain nitrogen, carbon, magnesium, potassium, and calcium, which can strengthen the plant's health and serve as a natural fertilizer.

A 2024 study in the Plant Physiology and Biochemistry journal notes that spent coffee grounds (SCG in the study) can do a great job of improving soil and adding nutrients. However, the study also notes that recently used coffee grounds, in particular, may contain some toxic compounds that could have adverse effects. If applying coffee grounds to peace lilies or another plant, do so with caution and pay attention to the houseplant overall as time goes on. Before adding coffee grounds to the soil, know its current condition — consider a soil test first.

If you also use a fertilizer, adding fresh coffee grounds to the soil may lower the pH too much and it may become too acidic. To avoid this, stick to used coffee grounds or compost them first, and take the plant's entire care routine into consideration. Used coffee grounds may serve as a fertilizer thanks to their nitrogen and nutrient content, but if needed, the acidity of fresh coffee grounds may also help alter the pH of the soil — peace lilies prefer slightly acidic soil with a pH between 5.5 and 6.5. But again, be sure to do some testing first if you're using coffee grounds to adjust pH levels.