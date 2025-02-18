Tips And Tricks To Help Your Peace Lilies Thrive

In Hunker's exclusive interview with Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, rather than talking about peace lilies as fragile and difficult plants, she emphasized how moderation in most aspects of their care is the right approach. Its peculiarities, after all, aren't really that peculiar. How many plant species likes moist, well-drained soil? It's probably true more often than not, and it's true of peace lilies as well. But, of course, moist never means wet. "Peace lilies like to be kept moist at all times, but they don't want to stand in water," she said.

We'll come back to watering itself, but the potting medium and the pot you choose plays a big role in how well you can manage the amount of water in the soil. "I would use a high-quality, well-drained potting mix," Steinkopf explained. "I often add a bit of perlite or orchid bark to a quality potting mix to help the drainage capabilities. I don't use potting mix with added fertilizer or moisture control." In fact, keeping things simple gives you the best chance to keep a peace lily happy.

For Steinkopf, this means eschewing the use of drainage materials like gravel, pebbles, and pot shards, which can actually inhibit drainage and reduce the usable space available for roots to grow above any too-wet perched water table within the pot. Steer clear of pots without drainage holes, except as cachepots with another pot inside them. You can add drainage holes with a diamond-tipped drill bit. If you need help keeping the soil in your pot, place window screen material above the drainage holes, which should do the trick.