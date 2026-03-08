The Timeless Color Everyone Will Be Painting Their Front Door In 2026

A front door is often a house's focal point, so it's crucial to choose a color that looks elegant and won't go out of style quickly. Designers, front door retailers, and home decor publications have predicted that navy blues are going to be the stunning front door color trend that will absolutely dominate in 2026. Over the last several years, the navy blue front door trend has been popping up on social media as well, and designers are predicting that this color will continue gaining popularity this year. Lonni Paul, an interior designer with Lonni Paul design, explained the uptick in this front door color this year to Veranda. "For 2026, front door color trends emphasize rich, nature-inspired hues and timeless statement shades that enhance curb appeal with a personal, enduring touch," she said. "Deep navy and moody blues offer a classic sophistication suitable for most home styles, while black provides bold contrast for modern and minimalist exteriors."

Because of its darker tone, navy blue can act similarly to a neutral hue while adding a pop of personality and color to your home's exterior. Designer Lauren Liess explained the versatility of navy blue as a front door color to PA Home. "Navy is a color that can go anywhere," she said. "It feels grounded and strong, yet it's also calm and welcoming." This classic color isn't too over the top, but brings a unique element to your entryway while still matching your home and neighborhood.