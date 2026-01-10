Ditch The Paint Entirely: This Stunning Trend Is Set To Take Over Front Doors In 2026
When it comes to your home's exterior, the front door is the first thing people notice, whether they're scrolling through photos online, walking past on the street, or stepping inside as potential buyers. Your front door can set the tone for the entire home's style and perceived value. Choosing a front door that's welcoming, safe, and weatherproof suggests care, quality, and security, which are all things visitors and buyers subconsciously weigh when they decide how inviting a house feels and what it's worth. That's why a simple front door update can boost curb appeal and even contribute to higher resale interest without a major renovation. But in 2026, instead of just picking a fresh coat of paint, consider embracing the trend of natural wood tones.
Homeowners and designers are increasingly drawn to wood-grain finishes, whether in solid wood or in high-quality materials like fiberglass and composites that give you the warmth and character of wood with less upkeep. These earthier, authentic, and traditional front door finishes can help blend a home with its surroundings while creating that timeless, welcoming feel that buyers love. Designers like Maria Killam predict wood tones will be everywhere in 2026. Folks in the home improvement industry are seeing a rise in popularity among wood-grain doors, according to Builders Surplus, indicating a broader shift toward natural materials in exterior design.
How to embrace the wood-toned front door trend
If you love the warm look of wood for your entryway, first choose a material that fits your budget and maintenance comfort level. The main options are solid wood, wood composite, steel, and fiberglass. Solid wood doors offer character but need regular sealing, while wood-composite doors provide better stability and insulation with less upkeep. Both typically start around $2,000. Steel doors are the most budget-friendly and energy-efficient, with pre-hung options starting near $139 and installed costs ranging from $500 to $2,500, though they can dent and often lack the warmth of real wood. Fiberglass doors fall in the middle at $1,300 to $4,000, delivering a convincing wood look with durability, insulation, and minimal maintenance.
Don't want to invest in a new door to get the wood look? There's an incredible, budget-friendly hack on @makeit_pretty's TikTok page that received rave reviews. She took her dark blue/gray fiberglass door and painted it using Retique's Multi-purpose Smooth Finish Kit in Pecan to give it a faux wood look. She did two coats of the paint/primer and then stained it (both products come in the kit). Some commenters ask whether this product works on steel doors, and @makeit_pretty says she's seen videos where it turns out great. This hack gives you the chance to embrace the new trend without having to spend too much money on the project and still get a front door that creates major curb appeal, as well as practicality.