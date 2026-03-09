The Best Time To Divide Hostas For Fuller, Healthier Plants

Hostas (Hosta spp.) are well-loved garden plants, known for their broad leaves and pretty flowers. Knowing how to grow hostas will give you a good foundation for keeping them healthy, but if you want your hostas to spread, you'll need to know when to divide them. Division lets you grow more hostas from one plant by separating the roots. You don't need to worry about dividing your hostas every year, but dividing hostas every three to five years is a good way to keep a single clump from growing too large. The best time to do this is in early spring, right as the first growth of the year emerges.

Since they haven't really started to grow yet, they're using less water. This means they're less likely to experience water stress. Dividing and transplanting is already stressful for your plants, so you don't want to stack any extra stress on top. There is also typically plenty of moisture available in spring from April showers and early-morning dew drops, so if your hostas do need some extra water, it's easy for them to access. You don't need to worry about frost damage since the weather will continue to get warmer, although you should try to wait until after the last frost date for your zone. Hostas are hardy in USDA Zones 3 through 9, so there's a broad range of frost dates and transplant times depending on where you live.

In addition to being easier for your plants, it's also easier for you to divide hostas before they leaf out. Carefully digging up and separating the roots of your plant is much simpler without having a ton of leaves in the way.