Simple Ways To Care For Hostas In Fall So They Come Back Strong And Healthy In Spring

Hostas are prized among new gardeners and landscaping experts alike because they offer loads of visual appeal but need minimal care. Most varieties like shade, so they're perfect for gardens beneath tree canopies and flower beds near shadow-casting awnings. Hostas are also ideal if you like choices. There are more than 2,000 cultivars of these stunning plants, many of which sport big, showy leaves and offer summertime flowers that attract a range of pollinators. If you're deciding when to plant new hostas or divide existing ones, consider early fall. When you introduce — or re-introduce — the plants to your garden at this time of year, they can focus most of their energy on root development rather than directing some of it toward flower production. There are also a few steps you should take to nurture all of your hostas in the fall. Whether they're new recruits or old friends, they'll need you to adapt your watering regimen, prune their foliage, and provide some extra insulation in the autumn.

Sometimes called plantain lilies, hostas are well-suited to the climates of USDA hardiness zones 3 through 9. This means that they'll thrive as far north as Minnesota and as far south as Texas. Especially if you live in the northern parts of this range, you should set aside some time in the fall to prepare these plants for winter. Though hostas are extremely tough, they can suffer damage from strong winter winds, heavy snow, or repeated cycles of freezing and thawing, which can kill roots by forcing them above ground during harsh conditions.