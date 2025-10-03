Don't Cut Back Hostas Too Soon — Here's The Best Time For Lush Spring Growth

Hostas are lovely, easy-to-grow perennial plants that make so many yards look fresh and beautiful. They are both stunning in their variety but curiously nearly invisible due to their ubiquity. One of their shining characteristics is that they grow well in shaded areas. For those of us who grow just a few hostas or have large, verdant patches of them gracing our yards, the question of when and how to prune their leaves is important to address. While hostas are durable plants, trimming them at the proper time to enhance their regrowth in the spring will also aid their overall health and life. Experts agree that fall is the time to cut back your hostas.

There is one thing that is key to remember: Don't cut back the leaves if they are still green and growing. You need to wait until they start turning brown. The exact timing of that will vary depending on where you live. In the far north, frosts will arrive sooner, killing the leaves and starting the process. However, those growing in warmer climates will continue to look good longer. A good reference is when the leaves on your trees turn colors and start to fall to the ground, you can start trimming back your hostas. So, let's dust off your pruning shears and get busy.