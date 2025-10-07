The Best Time To Stop Watering Your Lawn This Fall For A Healthy, Green Spring

With the hues of autumn beginning to appear on the trees and the temperatures dropping, you may be rejoicing that your days of regular lawn watering are over. But just because we're living in a pumpkin spice-themed season doesn't mean that you can retire your sprinkler just yet. In fact, fall is actually one of the best times to allow your grass to recover from the stress and high heat of summer, and, believe it or not, it still needs water to do so. However, with cooler temps and rainier weather, the good news is that you can likely decrease the frequency of your watering routine depending on your location, rainfall forecast, and overseeding plans for the season.

Generally, a lawn is able to stay happy and healthy with about 1 to 1.5 inches of rain per week. During hot, dry summer months, this means plenty of supplemental watering to keep your grass looking lush. However, as the grass growth rate slows in the fall and the weather becomes cooler and moister, you will need to adjust your irrigation schedule to adapt. The trick is to walk the fine line between plenty of moisture to help grass thrive and recover during autumn months while avoiding overwatering or watering too late into the season, and end up with damaged turf. The good news is that the recommended general guideline for the sweet spot is approximately one inch of water per week, including rainfall and supplemental watering, until the first frost for your area. Let's break down all of the specifics on watering amounts, timing, and best practices so your fall efforts will set you up for a lush, healthy yard come spring.