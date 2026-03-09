Turn Dead Behind-The-Door Space Into Valuable Shoe Storage With This DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no shortage of household items that contribute to daily clutter, and when it comes to our shoes... they can be a real nuisance. At the end of a long day, the last thing anyone wants is to be making extra rounds cleaning up everyone's strewn-about footwear. If it's just you, this may not be a big deal, but add in roommates, partners, and/or kids and that shoe pile can really grow. While outside storage can be a space-saving solution, it's not ideal as weather can wreck shoes, bugs can crawl inside, and it can still be a trip hazard. If you've been searching for just the right thing to keep shoe clutter tucked away and organized, this DIY is for you. It's the perfect budget-friendly shoe storage hack that makes use of empty wall space.

One of the best parts of this project is its ability to use dead space to create storage, making it the perfect space-saving shoe storage for literally every home. Though this project isn't necessarily level zero DIYer, you don't need years of expertise either. You're basically just going to use a drywall saw to cut into your empty wall space behind your door (after checking for studs and wires!), use wood to create a box with shelves for shoe storage, paint or stain it, then secure it inside the hole. Boom, you've now got yourself the perfect, stylish, shoe storage that uses up that previously useless dead zone behind your door.