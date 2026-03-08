9 Dated Bedroom Features That Are Unexpectedly Coming Back In Style
Trendy features fall out of favor all the time. One minute they're hot, the next they're being dropped from the design world with disdain. If you wait long enough, though, some of those dated features come sneaking back, surprising even the most experienced designers. That's what we've been seeing recently in bedroom design. Previously, designs were primarily focused on clean lines, bright aesthetics, and minimalism. Now we're seeing what's popular steadily shift to aesthetics that are much more rooted in individualism, craftsman details, warm and earthy colors and tones, and even some really interesting maximalist features (think bold patterns, colors, textures, and more). This means that some unexpected things that were making your bedroom look dated in 2025 might now be trendy.
A cyclical nature is common in the design world as designer and founder of MGU Design, Mugdha Girish Uma, noted when speaking with The Spruce. "Design and fashion, in my opinion, have a 20 to 25 year loop, where we go back in time and bring back some elements back," Girish Uma said. This current swing has led to some unexpected and previously outdated bedroom designs coming back in vogue. There are new twists on old favorites like wallpaper and headboards, and some clever reframing of nostalgic styles like florals and stained glass. So, buckle up while we take you through this list of bedroom design features that have found themselves brought back to life for 2026 (plus some fun ways to incorporate them into your own space).
Florals are taking over
Florals are back in style in the bedroom. Speaking to The Spruce, designer Lauren Saab advised keeping things minimal. In this case, bedroom accents can add the perfect dose (think throw pillows, blankets, rugs, etc.). Saab also said it's smaller scale florals that are grabbing everyone's attention. So, if you want a bolder statement than accents, keep the florals small but their application large, such as via floral wallpaper. Make the rest of your decor more understated, but still complementary, so the room doesn't become a space filled with too much chaos.
Ruffles: A blast from the past
This 2026 bedroom trend that's coming back likely has the popularity of nostalgia to thank. Ruffles are back in and can be incorporated via ruffled bedding and pillows, or skirted furniture. They're now the perfect trendy way to add some unexpected texture and visual interest. "What once felt overly traditional now feels layered, feminine, and quietly confident," said expert Anu Jain, who spoke with The Veranda. While hopping onboard trending ruffles for 2026, utilize them sparingly — via ruffled curtains, for instance — to work within experts' suggested subtlety.
Add architectural interest on bedroom walls
Farewell to boring bedrooms: The trend transforming the space behind your bed in 2026 is architectural interest. A few years ago, sleek, sleek, sleek, was everywhere. This minimalism meant flat walls, streamlined design, and no added decorative features. Now, architectural interest is back and the trendy way to incorporate it in 2026 is with wall detail. Consider vertical slats or added color and ledges to revamp your shiplap. "I also love using fabric-wrapped panels or upholstered walls in bedrooms," designer Madelynn Hudson told Vogue. HGTV favorites Drew and Jonathon Scott also recommend wood veneer paneling via their YouTube channel.
Bold wallpaper is back, baby
Wallpaper got a bad rap years ago (you don't need every room plastered in the stuff), but now it's beloved again in 2026. Designer Daniel Chenin chatted with Martha Stewart about textured wallpaper's transformative nature in the bedroom. "What I love is the intimacy: you walk into the room and the wall almost invites your hand, making the bedroom a multi-sensory retreat," said Chenin. If you decide to get standout wallpaper like this year is calling for, ground it with other subtle design choices. Remember, you can add wallpaper to areas like the ceiling or backs of armoires and bookshelves, too.
In 2026, full carpet is back
What's bringing this past bedroom design feature back in 2026 is a craving for the comfortable. Carpet instantly adds a sense of warmth, and a feeling of sinking into the lush and cozy. It's not just some carpet that's trending in 2026 either; it's full, go-big-or-go-home, wall-to-wall carpet. Opt for carpet in on-trend colors like beige or taupe. "Earthy neutrals ... will continue to rise in popularity in 2026 as we see a move toward richer, more cocooning color palettes," Jodie Hatton, design manager at Brintons, told Homes & Gardens.
Headboards are making a statement
Headboards were once seen as clunky features cluttering up your bedroom. Now, they're back and they're bigger than ever. In 2026, designers are seeing homeowners use large, unique headboards as major design features. Interior designer Rebecca Hughes spoke to Country and Townhouse about making the headboard the room's focal point. "A bold, floral headboard can instantly elevate a space, and if you have the luxury of a high ceiling, a lofty, eye-catching design draws the gaze upward for added drama," Hughes said. For an attention-grabbing headboard in 2026, you want to use interesting materials like velvet or unique sculptural shapes.
Browns elevate your bedroom design in 2026
Popular colors change frequently, but brown is one past favorite that's circling back. Brown tones' resurgence is in part because of their lush comfort rooted in history. "It's the color that lets everything else breathe, so if you're hunting for one vintage shade that won't date, this is it," Sophie Salata of Vinterior told Homes & Gardens. To incorporate this color in your bedroom, include tones like dark brown wood furniture and lighter, creamier throw pillows and blankets. This variety in color and textiles creates a warm, layered, and luxurious space without coming off too dark.
There's a fresh spin on canopy beds for 2026
We never imagined canopy beds would be a hot ticket again, but here they are surprising us in 2026. "Today, people are seeking that next layer of luxury, and a canopy bed can be a statement piece or 'wow' factor for the bedroom," designer Debbie Mathews LeRoy told Good Housekeeping. Put a spin on this old classic by using thin curtains for a fresh look. Or, use a bold pattern but as a crown canopy, where it's mounted to the ceiling above the headboard and drapes around just that area. It's a perfect solution for a bold look that won't overwhelm.
Decorative glass is timeless in 2026
As designer Kailee Blalock told Homes & Gardens, "A trend I see coming for 2026 is the resurgence of stained glass." We know this might conjure up images of ornate churches, but it can be brought into your bedroom with a similar stunning effect. "It feels both vintage and completely fresh," decor specialists GooeyGump Designs shared on Instagram, alongside snaps of how to use stained glass in the bedroom. Whether in a window, lighting, or a glass partition, these Art Deco stained glass ideas are a vintage lover's dream. Decorative or stained glass will create immediate visual interest and elevate your bedroom design.