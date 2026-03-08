9 Dated Bedroom Features That Are Unexpectedly Coming Back In Style

Trendy features fall out of favor all the time. One minute they're hot, the next they're being dropped from the design world with disdain. If you wait long enough, though, some of those dated features come sneaking back, surprising even the most experienced designers. That's what we've been seeing recently in bedroom design. Previously, designs were primarily focused on clean lines, bright aesthetics, and minimalism. Now we're seeing what's popular steadily shift to aesthetics that are much more rooted in individualism, craftsman details, warm and earthy colors and tones, and even some really interesting maximalist features (think bold patterns, colors, textures, and more). This means that some unexpected things that were making your bedroom look dated in 2025 might now be trendy.

A cyclical nature is common in the design world as designer and founder of MGU Design, Mugdha Girish Uma, noted when speaking with The Spruce. "Design and fashion, in my opinion, have a 20 to 25 year loop, where we go back in time and bring back some elements back," Girish Uma said. This current swing has led to some unexpected and previously outdated bedroom designs coming back in vogue. There are new twists on old favorites like wallpaper and headboards, and some clever reframing of nostalgic styles like florals and stained glass. So, buckle up while we take you through this list of bedroom design features that have found themselves brought back to life for 2026 (plus some fun ways to incorporate them into your own space).