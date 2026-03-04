Before Spring Arrives, Do This To Get Greener Grass

As spring draws near, everything seems to come to life relatively quickly. Trees start to flower, seasonal birds may start visiting feeders in your garden, and, depending on your region, the grass in your lawn will start to wake up from its dormant state. While the latter point ultimately means there will be more mowing and other maintenance in the near future, this is also the time when well-cared-for grass grows lush and green until next fall or winter. As you put together your seasonal landscape maintenance checklist, one task should be at the top of your list: cleaning up all winter debris that may be on top of your grass.

A healthy lawn needs more than regular mowing sessions. Like all plants, grasses also require adequate water, occasional fertilizer, and possible herbicides for weed management. Additionally, grass needs sunlight. Without adequate sun exposure, grass cannot grow and thrive as it ought to. When you have debris blocking your lawn's access to sunlight, this can cause the underlying grass to lose its lushness and color. This is why grass that's shaded by trees or awnings often grows in thin patches. Adding to that, proper air circulation is important for grass, too. Collectively, removing debris ensures your grass gets the sunlight and circulation it needs for a healthy start to the growing season while helping commercial turf products work more effectively.