Dress Up Bland Open Shelving With A Creative Towel Bar Trick

Open shelves are not a new concept, but people have been finding ways to upstyle them and set them apart from the mundane floating white boards we all know and love. One way to make this shelving style your own is to add a barrier to the edge. Give yourself more options by using a bathroom towel bar, rather than a built in rail. Whether you're trying to create sexy, smart bookshelves, or add a little personality to your kitchen display, this simple DIY creates a whole new high-end look, especially if you go for a gold or bronze fixture with a luxe finish.

The way this project works is by taking a towel bar that would normally be fixed to a wall, and flipping it 90 degrees to install against the top outer edge of a floating shelf. Depending on the length of the ledge, you may need several of these to make the look work, but it's worth it for a few reasons. One is that this hack helps determine how to incorporate open shelving without sacrificing a clutter-free look, as the bars rein in some of the space available on the shelves. Rather than stacking knickknacks all the way to the edge, you've got to consider how to space them out in within the allotted area of the bar. It's also nice for keeping your valuables from falling off those open ledges, especially if one isn't quite level.