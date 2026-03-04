Dress Up Bland Open Shelving With A Creative Towel Bar Trick
Open shelves are not a new concept, but people have been finding ways to upstyle them and set them apart from the mundane floating white boards we all know and love. One way to make this shelving style your own is to add a barrier to the edge. Give yourself more options by using a bathroom towel bar, rather than a built in rail. Whether you're trying to create sexy, smart bookshelves, or add a little personality to your kitchen display, this simple DIY creates a whole new high-end look, especially if you go for a gold or bronze fixture with a luxe finish.
The way this project works is by taking a towel bar that would normally be fixed to a wall, and flipping it 90 degrees to install against the top outer edge of a floating shelf. Depending on the length of the ledge, you may need several of these to make the look work, but it's worth it for a few reasons. One is that this hack helps determine how to incorporate open shelving without sacrificing a clutter-free look, as the bars rein in some of the space available on the shelves. Rather than stacking knickknacks all the way to the edge, you've got to consider how to space them out in within the allotted area of the bar. It's also nice for keeping your valuables from falling off those open ledges, especially if one isn't quite level.
Installing a decorative towel bar on your shelf
To make this look your own, you'll need a few metal towel rods. Rather than spending loads on high-end gold fixtures like Pottery Barn's Sansome towel bars, you can pick up some basic options like the HOMOTEK adjustable bathroom towel holder. If it's not the color you want, grab a can of paint like Rust Oleum Bright Coat Metallic Spray in bronze or gold. You'll also need a drill, and screws short enough that they won't puncture the bottom of your shelf. If you've been looking for open shelving ideas that kick things up a notch in terms of style, this is a great hack to try.
Once you've assembled your supplies, it's time to install by screwing the towel bars into the shelf, the same way you would a bathroom wall. If you don't want to drill into the shelves, grab yourself some renter-friendly adhesive patches like Command Strips to stick them on. If you plan to paint the rails, do this before installation. Add your favorite photos, ornaments, and vases and enjoy the luxe high-end look of your newly upstyled open shelving. Customize the finished look to suit your aesthetic by swapping out towel racks for curtain rods with decorative glass or spiraled end pieces instead. The end look is finished, opulent, and completely luxurious, transforming mundane open shelves into an accent piece that doubles as storage.