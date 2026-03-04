Skip Shoveling Your Sidewalk At Your Own Risk In These US States
Keeping your sidewalk free of snow is an annoying chore at best and a major source of stress at worst, but unfortunately, it's just one of those things that needs to get done. While there are plenty of tricks to make shoveling snow easier, hacks that promise clean surfaces without fuss, and tools that make removing snow and ice a breeze, there are times where you simply can't or don't want to get out there and take care of the problem. Of course, clearing the sidewalks around your home is important, but what happens if you let this task slip to the bottom of your to-do list? In some states, you'll have to face more consequences than just side eyes from your neighbors.
In nine states across the country, there are regulations that make snow removal on sidewalks a legal requirement for homeowners. Of course, these rules won't affect everyone, but if you do live in one of these states, it's important to keep the rules in mind. While you likely won't be carted off to jail if you let your responsibility slide, you could deal with fees, fines, and potential legal action, especially if someone gets injured as a result of the lack of maintenance. Even if you're not in one of these states, however, that doesn't mean you're off the hook — neighborhoods, cities, and counties can have their own rules and regulations. Because of this, it's important to do your own independent research to learn exactly what you're expected to do, especially if you live somewhere that doesn't have statewide regulations.
What states are impacted by these laws?
It goes without saying, but if you're living in a state in the southern portion of the U.S. that doesn't regularly get snow, these laws won't matter much to you. Even if you do get snow occasionally somewhere like in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, or Florida, snowfall isn't typically significant enough to pile up over weeks, so there aren't laws covering its removal. As you move farther north, however, things are a bit different.
Several states in the Northeast have laws on the books for these situations. New York, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut have statewide ordinances that specifically place the responsibility on the owner or tenant of a building. Other states have rules that prohibit clearing snow into a public roadway, and there are plenty of towns and cities that have their own specific rules. In many places, clearing snow is encouraged, not legally required.
The same goes for other states in the country that sit farther north. Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nebraska make shoveling residential driveways and sidewalks a legal obligation, while Illinois encourages it and states that the resident will not be held liable for injury on the sidewalk in front of their property if this task is completed. Of course, things might get stricter on the local level depending on where you live, but only these nine states have widespread ordinances.