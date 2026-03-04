Skip Shoveling Your Sidewalk At Your Own Risk In These US States

Keeping your sidewalk free of snow is an annoying chore at best and a major source of stress at worst, but unfortunately, it's just one of those things that needs to get done. While there are plenty of tricks to make shoveling snow easier, hacks that promise clean surfaces without fuss, and tools that make removing snow and ice a breeze, there are times where you simply can't or don't want to get out there and take care of the problem. Of course, clearing the sidewalks around your home is important, but what happens if you let this task slip to the bottom of your to-do list? In some states, you'll have to face more consequences than just side eyes from your neighbors.

In nine states across the country, there are regulations that make snow removal on sidewalks a legal requirement for homeowners. Of course, these rules won't affect everyone, but if you do live in one of these states, it's important to keep the rules in mind. While you likely won't be carted off to jail if you let your responsibility slide, you could deal with fees, fines, and potential legal action, especially if someone gets injured as a result of the lack of maintenance. Even if you're not in one of these states, however, that doesn't mean you're off the hook — neighborhoods, cities, and counties can have their own rules and regulations. Because of this, it's important to do your own independent research to learn exactly what you're expected to do, especially if you live somewhere that doesn't have statewide regulations.