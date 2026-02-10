The Handy Garden Tool That Makes Removing Snow And Ice A Breeze
Removing snow is an intense job, and once that snow has started to get icy, it can be even more difficult to break it up and remove it with your shovel. If you're struggling to chip away at large accumulations that have frozen over, this tool makes shoveling snow and ice way easier: a pickaxe.
The pickaxe (or mattock) you use for digging through tough garden soil is a fantastic tool for smashing through thick layers of ice and making snow removal so much simpler. Rather than trying to use the edge of your shovel, a pickaxe is strong and pointed. Across social media, people have been showing off using pickaxes for extremely hard, stubborn ice, and are having quick success.
The best time to remove snow from your driveway and sidewalks is while the snow is falling, and if you wait, you'll likely be dealing with a much more strenuous chore. After it snows, the fluffy white powder becomes tight and compacted as people walk on it and cars drive on the road, creating ice. When snow starts to melt in the sunshine, it can refreeze again when temperatures drop, transforming the light snow into hard chunks of ice. If you've waited too long to remove the snow or if it's started to completely ice over, a pickaxe could be a game-changer for this tiresome chore.
Using a garden pickaxe to get rid of snow and ice with ease
If you've discovered that the beautiful layer of white on your sidewalks is more ice than snow, try this trick before shoveling to make it easier. Take your pickaxe and gently hit the ice at an angle, and then use your tool to pull or lift the ice. This will help to release frozen pieces from the concrete on your sidewalk or driveway, and break the ice into smaller and more manageable sizes. If you don't have a traditional pickaxe, a mattock pick will also get the job done much quicker than using just your shovel. When removing snow with a mattock, try hitting the ice with the wider end.
As you're smashing the ice, be careful not to slam your tool into the pavement, as you could end up accidentally nicking your sidewalk by using too much force. Once the ice has been broken up, use your shovel to clear away the snow beneath it and any large pieces of ice. Though a pickaxe will make clearing frozen snow much easier, this task will still be a big physical effort. When removing snow, whether with a shovel or other tools, remember to stretch and take breaks to avoid injury.