The Handy Garden Tool That Makes Removing Snow And Ice A Breeze

Removing snow is an intense job, and once that snow has started to get icy, it can be even more difficult to break it up and remove it with your shovel. If you're struggling to chip away at large accumulations that have frozen over, this tool makes shoveling snow and ice way easier: a pickaxe.

The pickaxe (or mattock) you use for digging through tough garden soil is a fantastic tool for smashing through thick layers of ice and making snow removal so much simpler. Rather than trying to use the edge of your shovel, a pickaxe is strong and pointed. Across social media, people have been showing off using pickaxes for extremely hard, stubborn ice, and are having quick success.

The best time to remove snow from your driveway and sidewalks is while the snow is falling, and if you wait, you'll likely be dealing with a much more strenuous chore. After it snows, the fluffy white powder becomes tight and compacted as people walk on it and cars drive on the road, creating ice. When snow starts to melt in the sunshine, it can refreeze again when temperatures drop, transforming the light snow into hard chunks of ice. If you've waited too long to remove the snow or if it's started to completely ice over, a pickaxe could be a game-changer for this tiresome chore.