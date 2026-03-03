Don't Toss Those Toilet Paper Tubes — Grow Delicious Carrots!

Growing carrots (Daucus carota subsp. sativus) can be quite difficult, but this great hack might just do the trick for you by reusing toilet paper tubes. The most common issues with growing carrots are getting them to germinate and, once they begin to grow, dealing with cutworms that can cause extensive damage to the plant. Both issues pose a serious barrier to producing thriving, healthy, and edible carrots for your home, but with the help of toilet paper tubes, you can make sure to give your carrots the best chance.

This hack works really well because it lets you start your carrots and have them germinate in a safe environment before planting. Then, once you transplant the carrots into the ground, the lip of the tube serves as a barrier to protect your carrots from nasty cutworms. And not only will you be protecting the carrots, but the toilet paper tubes themselves will decompose, increasing the soil's carbon content for your carrots by acting as compost. So, stop tossing your toilet paper tubes and grow delicious carrots this season.