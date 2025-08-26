If You Reuse Toilet Paper Rolls In Your Garden, You Might Spot One Moldy Issue

Typically, the white mold you may observe on toilet paper rolls and on top of the soil is the harmless saprophytic fungus. This kind of mold is a natural part of garden growth; it breaks matter down into digestible nutrients that benefit the development and health of the plant. What you should be concerned about, however, is that the mold may be communicating that your watering habits are adversely affecting your garden.

Since ample moisture is necessary for mold to visibly form, it may mean that you're watering your garden too much. It's also possible that your plants aren't draining properly either, so however you're storing your toilet paper roll seedlings, ensure the water can escape from the vessel to prevent excessive moisture. Too much water can lead to waterlogged roots, which later can turn into root rot and even leaf burn. Moldy spores can also indicate that your seedlings are either in a poorly circulated area, and need more air flow, or it's not getting adequate amounts of sun. And again, while the mold itself won't harm the plant, you can treat the mold with a vinegar solution to get rid of those powdery spots.

There are some molds you should be vigilant about, though. For example, black, sooty mold on leaves is treatable; however, if unattended, this mold can block the sunlight needed for photosynthesis and stunt growth. Fusarium, the mold responsible for root rot, can also spread from plant to plant and is immune to fungicides. This is why maintaining proper moisture levels is key to plant health. So though white mold spores aren't something to be fussed about, don't ignore what it's trying to tell you, and don't give other molds the opportunity to form.