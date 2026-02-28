7 Unexpected Uses For Oven Cleaner (That Have Nothing To Do With Your Oven)

Cleaning an oven isn't an easy task. Most of us, if we're being honest, probably wait until our oven is in pretty dire shape before we crack open the door and get scrubbing. As a result, it's a job that requires one capable cleaning product, which is why so many of the best oven cleaners take the sweat and scrubbing out of the process. While you can ditch the chemicals and go with a natural, DIY oven cleaning solution, a bottle of store-bought aerosol oven cleaner can actually tackle so much more beyond your traditional oven or toaster oven. Since oven cleaners are made with ingredients that target grease (a particularly tricky, sticky residue to remove because it gets baked onto surfaces), these cleaning products can help you clean up other messes outside of your kitchen.

Oven cleaners can be so effective on caked-on, baked-in grime because they're potent cleaning solutions that include abrasive and alkaline ingredients. That potency is exactly what lets them be used in other surprising ways — including tackling both food residue and sticky problems such as soap scum, hard water stains, and regular ol' grease. However, a detail worth keeping in mind any time you reach for your oven cleaner inside or outside the kitchen is that these cleaners are caustic, which means they can burn bare skin — don gloves to protect your hands as you work. They can also be quite irritating to inhale, so it's best to work with oven cleaners outdoors or in areas with good ventilation and airflow.