Ditch The Chemicals! This Smart Way To Clean Your Oven Works Like Magic

While vinegar steam cleaning an oven can possibly help get your appliance cleaner without much elbow grease, there is still a catch to this method to consider if you haven't cleaned it in several weeks (or even months). A severely dirty oven might need a bit more scrubbing power to remove caked-on messes, such as a paste of baking soda and water.

It's important to keep in mind that the vinegar steam cleaning method may not work in all circumstances. As one user reported via The Kitchn, setting the oven to between 350 and 375 degrees did little to create much steam, and the process did not really seem to work in an oven that hadn't been deep-cleaned in quite some time. This is where turning the oven up to a higher heat setting could possibly make a difference, but perhaps not much so in an exceptionally dirty oven.

Also, if you do decide to use this oven cleaning hack, prepare yourself and the rest of your household for the inevitable vinegar smell that will temporarily linger in your home after using this cleaning method. Consider wearing a mask and eye gear when opening the oven door back up to help reduce the risk of irritation from the acidic vapors. The same rule applies to using any other vinegar cleaning hacks in your home.