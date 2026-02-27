HGTV's Mike Holmes Reveals Which Kitchen Floors Aren't As Practical As They Seem

The material you choose for your kitchen floors must be carefully considered. It needs to be something that is going to stand up to heavy traffic, food spills, moisture, scratches, and all the other manner of wear and tear that occurs in a room as busy as a kitchen. Owing to its strength and durability, concrete has become a popular option for creating unique and dreamy kitchen floors. However, HGTV's Mike Holmes reveals why these types of floors aren't necessarily as practical as they seem.

While concrete does provide the kind of pseudo-industrial look that many homeowners appreciate, Holmes does not believe it is the correct choice for the majority of home remodels. "It is very heavy [material]. This is because of the minimal depth required to pour a solid concrete floor that won't crack or crumble. Also, keep in mind the joist strength required to support this additional weight," Holmes writes for his Make It Right blog.

The minimal depth standard for foot-traffic concrete surfaces, such as patios, is 4 inches thick. At this depth, the concrete will weigh about 50 pounds per square foot. If you are working with a space that is between 70 and 100 square feet for a galley layout and up to 200 square feet for an open concept plan, you're looking at between 3,500 and 10,000 pounds of concrete sitting on your joists. Unless you're prepared to make the subfloor strong enough to support that weight, don't pour a concrete floor in your kitchen.