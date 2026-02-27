Should You Use Quick Wash Or Normal Wash? What Your Clothes Actually Need

On laundry day, your goal is likely to get the job done as quickly as possible. With that in mind, as you peruse the dial on your washing machine, the quick wash setting may jump out at you. However, when deciding whether you should use quick or normal wash — or one of the various other settings — the choice should be made based on what your clothes actually need. To that end, the decision will be based on the amount, type, and soil level of your clothes. As a bonus, not only will using the right settings get your laundry properly clean, it can also help extend the life of your washer.

Although most modern washers have a multitude of different settings, it most often comes down to quick wash or normal wash. As you might imagine, normal wash, which is sometimes referred to as regular, is for normal loads, and is the most commonly used wash cycle. However, it can take about an hour to complete. Quick wash, as the name implies, is much quicker, taking only 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the machine model and any extra settings.

As you may have guessed based on the abbreviated wash time, quick wash, which may also be labeled as speed or express wash, also uses less electricity and water. So, if you worry about how much water your washing machine uses, you may be tempted to keep the dial on quick wash. However, there are good reasons to switch it to normal for some loads or even utilize settings such as bulky, heavy duty, or sanitize for special circumstances.