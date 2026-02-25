The Best Performing Whole-House Heat Pumps, According To Consumer Reports

Rising energy costs are inspiring many homeowners to consider switching to efficient heat pumps, which could save them hundreds of dollars each year in heating and cooling costs. While federal tax credits for installing a heat pump ended in 2025, some state and local agencies still have incentives to lessen the cost of investing in this technology. And those incentives help out a lot, because heat pumps are not cheap. They can run from several thousand dollars to upwards of $25,000 with installation, so this isn't a purchase to make without some serious research.

Consumer Reports (CR) recently evaluated heat pumps to help guide your shopping decisions. Along with surveying buyers of 22 types of heat pumps purchased from 2009-2025, CR lab-tested six top brands of whole-house, air-source models, which are the most common type of heat pump installed in residential homes. Based on the results of its testing for heating and cooling ability, energy efficiency, and noise, CR recommends three models. The Frigidaire 3T Heat Pump Split System boasted the highest score, followed closely behind by the Goodman 3T R32 and the Trane 3T.