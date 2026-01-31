Why More Homeowners Are Switching To Heat Pumps — And Why You Might Too

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If the cost of winter heating is starting to make your blood boil, or if your summertime air conditioning bills put ice in your veins, you're not alone. A 2025 report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) predicted a rise in winter home heating costs at a rate much greater than overall inflation, driven by increasingly high energy prices. Summertime cooling costs are also on the rise, in part driven by more intense heat waves. Fortunately, you have some control over how much you pay for heating and cooling beyond just adjusting your thermostat. The basic technology you're using to control temperatures in your home may be costing you more than necessary, and it could be time for a change.

Heat pumps are growing in popularity for residential home heating and cooling due to their energy efficiency and overall cost savings to operate. Contrary to its name, a heat pump both cools and heats your home. The most common "air-to-air" type of heat pump works by either expelling warm air from your home, or drawing cool air into it from outside. Pumps can work with the existing duct work you have throughout your home, or they can be connected to ductless, room-by-room units called mini-splits. These can save you money because instead of heating or cooling your whole home, you're only controlling the temperatures in the rooms you're using.