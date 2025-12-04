Thinking About A Heat Pump? Beware Of These Hidden Downsides

There are several reasons to consider a heat pump as your home's primary winter heat source. Not only are they efficient in terms of energy consumption, but they improve indoor air quality, are adaptable to a wide range of houses and climates — including snowy ones — and can last just as long as a standard furnace with proper maintenance. However, in spite of the positives, there are a number of hidden downsides to having a heat pump installed in your home.

Besides potentially costing you upwards of $15,000, depending on the type of heat pump and complexity of the installation, you need to make sure you have the space necessary to have one put in. Since heat pumps pull in heat from the surrounding air and transfer it indoors, you are going to need at least two feet of uninterrupted air flow on all sides of the unit in order to get the most efficiency out of it. While this is possible for many homes, it may require the uprooting of landscaping in order to meet the space requirements.

Cold is a considerable issue as well. Though there are heat pumps specifically designed for colder climates, standard mini-split units don't fare well in harsh winter conditions. Their efficiency will be reduced and, in extreme cases, they will stop working altogether. This is important to understand if you live somewhere like New England that routinely sees tougher winters.