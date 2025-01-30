Signs Your Home's Heating System Is Going To Break Down This Winter
Try to imagine it: Two weeks after the winter storm of the century shut down your city and set temperature records, an even worse storm is creeping toward you from the west, set to arrive in 24 hours. This one promises more record-low temperatures, and for longer than ever before. But for the moment, everything is calm... though perhaps a bit chillier than you expected. You check the thermostat and get an error code: Either a virtually impossible power condition, or your system's main board is fried. How could this happen? Were there signs you missed? Is it too late to do anything about it?
In an exclusive conversation with Hunker, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning VP Richie Drew clued us in on the things you should look out for so that your heating system doesn't spring such a surprise on you. And the signs are not all drama and clunking noises. "If you notice your electric bill has dramatically increased since you started using the furnace, it could mean it's not working as efficiently as it should be," he said. He added, "One clue signaling you have an inefficient furnace is finding that each room seems to be a different temperature. The furnace is most likely old and isn't pushing out the necessary heat throughout the home as it should be."
All of this could add up to a new heating system. "After 15-20 years, a furnace's performance will most likely start to dwindle," Drew said. "While you can make repairs to the furnace, overtime it's more cost-efficient to replace the furnace altogether."
Gas heat and electric heat break down in different ways
It's bad enough to see your heating system's performance issues worsening over time, but dealing with the unexpected breakdown of your heat can be terrible. When Hunker spoke exclusively with HVAC expert Richie Drew, he impressed upon us how important it is to pay attention to the signs of trouble. Some indicators are obvious, while some are downright sneaky. Obviously, inconsistent heating from area to area, or a lack of warm air altogether, are signs of airflow problems — or failing components like your heat exchanger, burner, or electrical element. And, of course, you should be alert to unusual noises that can signal mechanical problems, and musty or burning smells that can indicate electrical component failure. You should also be on the lookout for less obvious indications. "If your system turns on and off frequently, it could be a thermostat problem or an issue with the heating elements," Drew said. "A sudden spike in energy costs can signal that your system is working harder due to reduced efficiency." And "working harder" is usually a waypoint on the road to failure.
Some indicators are unique to particular types of heating system. Electric heat is more prone to issues with electric components like heating elements, connections, and circuit breakers, Drew said. If you have gas heat, he said, "Watch for pilot light issues, gas leaks, and problems with the heat exchanger." He also noted that, "A yellow or flickering flame instead of blue can indicate a carbon monoxide risk and incomplete combustion." And owners of heat pumps should be prepared to recognize refrigerant leaks or frozen coils when the weather turns cold.
Steps you can take if you're experiencing problems with your home heating system
"When your heating system breaks, every hour without heat sinks the temperature lower and lower inside the home. Not only is it uncomfortable, but also dangerous," said One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning VP Richie Drew, in his exclusive interview with Hunker. If you're seeing the signs and you're determined to keep your old heating system running a bit longer, there are a number of approaches you can take. Drew gave us a handful of invaluable hints for keeping the heat on, but noted that you should get ready ahead of the cold snap, not in the middle of it. "Schedule a professional inspection of your heating system to ensure that it is operating properly and safely before the heating season starts," he said.
As for identifying the issues, use your ears and eyes. "If you hear unusual noises like buzzing or rattling during normal operation this could indicate a loose component or other issue that may need attention," Drew said. "Inspect the duct openings and make sure they are unobstructed." He also encourages readers to remember to set their ceiling fans to blow warm air downwards, which can be used to boost the effectiveness of a struggling heating system. And remember to change your air filters on schedule to avoid system inefficiency, damage, and possible failure.
Another key strategy is installing a programmable thermostat. "You can extend your old HVAC's lifespan by carefully programming it and decreasing the amount of time it needlessly runs," he said. And once you can no longer stave off the new system purchase, your programmable thermostat won't go to waste. Drew explained: "If you still wind up getting a new HVAC, the thermostat can be paired with the new system to make it more efficient."