Signs Your Home's Heating System Is Going To Break Down This Winter

Try to imagine it: Two weeks after the winter storm of the century shut down your city and set temperature records, an even worse storm is creeping toward you from the west, set to arrive in 24 hours. This one promises more record-low temperatures, and for longer than ever before. But for the moment, everything is calm... though perhaps a bit chillier than you expected. You check the thermostat and get an error code: Either a virtually impossible power condition, or your system's main board is fried. How could this happen? Were there signs you missed? Is it too late to do anything about it?

In an exclusive conversation with Hunker, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning VP Richie Drew clued us in on the things you should look out for so that your heating system doesn't spring such a surprise on you. And the signs are not all drama and clunking noises. "If you notice your electric bill has dramatically increased since you started using the furnace, it could mean it's not working as efficiently as it should be," he said. He added, "One clue signaling you have an inefficient furnace is finding that each room seems to be a different temperature. The furnace is most likely old and isn't pushing out the necessary heat throughout the home as it should be."

All of this could add up to a new heating system. "After 15-20 years, a furnace's performance will most likely start to dwindle," Drew said. "While you can make repairs to the furnace, overtime it's more cost-efficient to replace the furnace altogether."