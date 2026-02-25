Reuse An Old Glass Jar To DIY A Bird Waterer That's Great For Small Yards

First, clean the pie tin, jar, and lid. Drill a few small holes through the jar's lid — these will let water out slowly. Also drill a hole through the center of the lid and the pie tin. Push a bolt up through the bottom of the tin, add a thick rubber washer, then the upside-down lid, then a nut to secure it. The washer acts as a spacer so the lid doesn't make a tight seal with the pie tin, allowing water to flow out through the first holes made.

To make a hanger for the bird waterer, wrap sturdy craft wire around the neck of the jar a couple of times while the jar is upside down. Create a loop that goes up and over the bottom of the jar with a gap several inches high, sort of like a handle for carrying the jar this way. Add more wire around the sides as desired to make the construction sit properly.

To use the bird waterer, fill the jar with water, flip the tin-and-lid assembly upside down, and twist the lid onto the jar. Flip the entire thing over again so the jar is on top, allowing water to fill the tin in small, gurgly bloops. Hang the waterer in the shade, at least several feet from the ground and about 10 feet from areas where any predators might lurk. Keeping the waterer in the shade helps prevent algae during warm-weather months. Even so, clean the tin/lid structure every couple weeks or more often, if needed — an apple cider vinegar rinse is one way to rid your birdbath of algae with an ordinary pantry staple. Wash the jar as needed, as well.