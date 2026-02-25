Reuse An Old Glass Jar To DIY A Bird Waterer That's Great For Small Yards
A birdbath with a pedestal base is a nice addition to any yard, but there are alternatives. A DIY bird waterer doesn't need a base at all; you can hang it from a shepherd's hook, a tree branch, or just about anywhere you like, and that's safe for the birds. This particular waterer uses items you may already have in the kitchen, cluttering cabinet space. A pie tin plus a Mason jar with its lid are the stars of this cute, yet rustic bird-watering device. Skip those disposable aluminum pie tins; those are better for making DIY squirrel baffles to protect your bird feeders. A sturdy pie tin that doesn't flex easily is needed to ensure durability.
This simple creation has a water reservoir that dispenses more when the water in the basin part — the pie tin — gets low. It's similar to a gravity-fed water bowl for dogs, without you having to constantly refill it. The fun part of this project is that you can use jars that have slightly colored translucent glass for an interesting look. Not only does it provide access to fresh water for backyard birds, but it's a creative way to recycle some things you've collected over the years that you perhaps never quite found the right purpose for.
Transforming a jar into a bird waterer
First, clean the pie tin, jar, and lid. Drill a few small holes through the jar's lid — these will let water out slowly. Also drill a hole through the center of the lid and the pie tin. Push a bolt up through the bottom of the tin, add a thick rubber washer, then the upside-down lid, then a nut to secure it. The washer acts as a spacer so the lid doesn't make a tight seal with the pie tin, allowing water to flow out through the first holes made.
To make a hanger for the bird waterer, wrap sturdy craft wire around the neck of the jar a couple of times while the jar is upside down. Create a loop that goes up and over the bottom of the jar with a gap several inches high, sort of like a handle for carrying the jar this way. Add more wire around the sides as desired to make the construction sit properly.
To use the bird waterer, fill the jar with water, flip the tin-and-lid assembly upside down, and twist the lid onto the jar. Flip the entire thing over again so the jar is on top, allowing water to fill the tin in small, gurgly bloops. Hang the waterer in the shade, at least several feet from the ground and about 10 feet from areas where any predators might lurk. Keeping the waterer in the shade helps prevent algae during warm-weather months. Even so, clean the tin/lid structure every couple weeks or more often, if needed — an apple cider vinegar rinse is one way to rid your birdbath of algae with an ordinary pantry staple. Wash the jar as needed, as well.