Spider plants are considered to be among the easiest plants to grow. They can be grown in a variety of conditions, both indoors and outdoors. As a result, they are a common sight in homes, apartments, dorm rooms, and office spaces. Just as common in those indoor areas are used coffee grounds, the unexpected kitchen scrap that'll help your spider plant thrive.

While they are considered low maintenance, spider plants require some care in order to remain healthy and vibrant -– especially when being grown indoors. In addition to maintaining the proper temperature and occasionally watering, properly utilizing coffee grounds in the soil of your spider plant's pot can have several benefits. Coffee grounds can boost the amount of organic matter in the soil and aid with the aeration of the soil. This is because the organic matter is attractive to various microorganisms. It can also infuse the soil with nitrogen, which is an important mineral for plant growth, and raise the acidity of the soil ever so slightly, which is ideal for spider plants. These benefits can not only lead to a healthier plant, but can also increase the number of its sprouts.

However, it is important to utilize coffee grounds properly and not overdo it. That's because as beneficial as they can be, when used in the wrong way, coffee grounds can also cause some issues, such as compacted roots, soil imbalance, fungus, and poor water absorption due to striated, compact layers of soil.