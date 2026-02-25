Bulky Dish Racks Are Out: Clear The Clutter With One Affordable (And Slim) Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When your kitchen is cramped, countertop space becomes extremely valuable real estate, and big, bulky dish racks often take up way too much room. Sure, they can be convenient for holding more plates, bowls, and cookware as you're washing — especially if you tend to create a lot of dirty dishes. But if you're sick of kitchen countertop clutter, a slim or compact design might be the better choice. Full-size dish racks can be as big as 20 inches in length and width, whereas compact versions are generally between 12 and 18 inches and can fit in tight areas beside your sink. Certain slim dish drying racks may even be longer and narrower, with widths as small as 6 inches.

When full of dishes, larger drying racks are often one of the things that make your kitchen look cluttered. The good news is, compact racks appear neater while saving space at the same time. There are tons of variations available, including foldable options that can be stored out of the way when you're done using them. Though some name-brand racks can still be pricey despite their small size, there are plenty of budget-friendly options as well to keep your dishware tidy. Just note that because you can't fit as many dishes on these types of racks, you'll need to get into the habit of promptly putting everything away to create a more organized kitchen.