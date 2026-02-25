Bulky Dish Racks Are Out: Clear The Clutter With One Affordable (And Slim) Alternative
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When your kitchen is cramped, countertop space becomes extremely valuable real estate, and big, bulky dish racks often take up way too much room. Sure, they can be convenient for holding more plates, bowls, and cookware as you're washing — especially if you tend to create a lot of dirty dishes. But if you're sick of kitchen countertop clutter, a slim or compact design might be the better choice. Full-size dish racks can be as big as 20 inches in length and width, whereas compact versions are generally between 12 and 18 inches and can fit in tight areas beside your sink. Certain slim dish drying racks may even be longer and narrower, with widths as small as 6 inches.
When full of dishes, larger drying racks are often one of the things that make your kitchen look cluttered. The good news is, compact racks appear neater while saving space at the same time. There are tons of variations available, including foldable options that can be stored out of the way when you're done using them. Though some name-brand racks can still be pricey despite their small size, there are plenty of budget-friendly options as well to keep your dishware tidy. Just note that because you can't fit as many dishes on these types of racks, you'll need to get into the habit of promptly putting everything away to create a more organized kitchen.
Slim dish racks that'll help eliminate clutter from your kitchen
When choosing a slim dish rack, you'll want to consider the size and orientation of the space beside your kitchen sink. For instance, IKEA has a fantastic solution for setting down wet dishes if you have an impossibly small kitchen. The STÄMLING dish drainer is 19 inches long but only 6 inches wide, taking up minimal space on your countertop. Plus, it's wildly affordable at just $2, though it's made of plastic. The thin, rectangular design of this dish drainer makes it a perfect shape for sitting right up against the side of your sink.
Alternatively, if you're looking for something that's not quite as basic as IKEA's rack, the SanDream Small Dish Drying Rack for $23 on Amazon is 16 by 6 inches and includes a holder for utensils. For those who often find themselves washing mountains of dishes, you might want to consider a compact drainer that's also adjustable to accommodate more dishes when you need a little more room. The $13 Urackify Expandable Narrow Dish Rack has an adjustable length that can be shortened to 12 inches or pulled out to 18 inches. And finally, while foldable dish racks are super helpful for creating more counter space, they are sometimes a bit more expensive, with prices typically in the $30 to $50 range.