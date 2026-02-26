Repurpose An Old Crock-Pot Into A Useful Solution For Growing Indoor Plants

Since a Crock-Pot doesn't have holes (which would quickly get messy), it's a bad idea to plant straight into it for drainage reasons. Instead, use a separate pot with built-in drainage holes. Choose a plant or flower that'll liven up the space. You'll likely need to place it somewhere with an abundance of sunshine to thrive. Another option would be to use a colorful indoor plant that's capable of growing in a windowless room. When it's time to water your plant, simply remove it from the slow cooker and bring it to the sink to prevent water from gathering at the bottom of your Crock-Pot.

Your planter will look fabulous mixed with other vintage decor gems, like the old-fashioned signs Joanna Gaines likes. Set the cooker on a countertop and pair it with other classic kitchen items, like cookbooks, old serving utensils, or quirky salt and pepper shakers. Hang a wooden sign near it that reminds you of all those years of eating slow-cooked dinners — or hang up a photo of the loved one who prepared them all! By elevating your Crock-Pot with a plant, you can blend memories with the beauty of new life.

But why stop at one planter? Slow cookers come in various sizes and colors, so you could easily display a collection on a multi-tiered shelf. Not to mention, surrounding yourself with plants can be a wonderful mood-booster. If you don't already have a stand, thrift stores are a great place to search. You might even find a piece that looks like it was tailor-made for your gorgeous Crock-Pot plants.