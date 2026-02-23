The Budget-Friendly IKEA Find People Are Repurposing For Smart Toilet Paper Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter the size of your bathroom, there's one item there never seems to be enough storage for: toilet paper. These rolls are a necessary nuisance, cluttering up cupboards, cabinets, and baskets as homeowners try to ensure they're within arms reach. Fortunately, there's a simple IKEA hack that can soothe your organization troubles, involving the TRONES shoe storage cabinets. This is one of those budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks you'll wish you knew of sooner, as the wall-mounted containers come in a pack of two for around $40. The best part is, many people already have these cute plastic units around for shoes and other items. It's a great chance to repurpose instead of buying new.

IKEA TRONES cabinets are the perfect size to stash rolls of paper in the bathroom. Measuring only 7 ⅛ inches deep, you can count on this product to not take up all the space in the room. Maneuver around them easily as you get ready in the morning, but never run out of toilet tissue when you need it. And if you want to turn it into one of those stylish toilet paper holders that will take you by surprise, customize it to match your aesthetic. No matter how you style it, you'll have affordable storage for bathroom essentials.