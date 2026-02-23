The Budget-Friendly IKEA Find People Are Repurposing For Smart Toilet Paper Storage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
No matter the size of your bathroom, there's one item there never seems to be enough storage for: toilet paper. These rolls are a necessary nuisance, cluttering up cupboards, cabinets, and baskets as homeowners try to ensure they're within arms reach. Fortunately, there's a simple IKEA hack that can soothe your organization troubles, involving the TRONES shoe storage cabinets. This is one of those budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks you'll wish you knew of sooner, as the wall-mounted containers come in a pack of two for around $40. The best part is, many people already have these cute plastic units around for shoes and other items. It's a great chance to repurpose instead of buying new.
IKEA TRONES cabinets are the perfect size to stash rolls of paper in the bathroom. Measuring only 7 ⅛ inches deep, you can count on this product to not take up all the space in the room. Maneuver around them easily as you get ready in the morning, but never run out of toilet tissue when you need it. And if you want to turn it into one of those stylish toilet paper holders that will take you by surprise, customize it to match your aesthetic. No matter how you style it, you'll have affordable storage for bathroom essentials.
Installing your IKEA toilet paper storage
To get this hack off the ground, all you need are one or two IKEA TRONES cabinets, a pencil, a level, and a power drill. If you already have some of these wall-mounted containers kicking around the house that you don't use, grab them. You can hide scuff marks and aged plastic with some DIY embellishing later. Of all the genius things to do with an IKEA TRONES shoe cabinet, this one is a bathroom space-saver you will be thankful you tried. It's easy, fast, and your guests will be impressed. Once you've got the materials you need, it's time to install.
Use the level and mark a line on the wall where the cabinets will go. Mark screw placement with a pencil, and use a Phillips head screw bit to install the hardware that came with the units. Mount one, or put two, one on top of the other. These are also great for storing rolled towels. Now, you're ready to fill them with toilet tissue, and address the visual aspect.
IKEA's wall-mounted shoe cubbies decorate well. Add some peel-and-stick wallpaper for a pattern or spray-paint them before installation for a pop of color. You can even glue on decorative handles, using an industrial adhesive like E6000. Now you have a place for spare toilet paper that doesn't take up all the space in your linen closet — and it looks great.