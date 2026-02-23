The Beautiful And Budget-Friendly DIY To Cover Up Dated Popcorn Ceilings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Popcorn ceilings first rose to popularity in the 1940s and appeared for decades afterwards. Early models were later removed due to asbestos in the mixture, with laws enacted to change the materials allowed in the application. Now, modern homeowners are ditching the texturized look for reasons beyond health concerns. Inspired by style (or deterred by cleaning difficulties), this once trendy texturizing choice has lost its charm. If you're facing the dimpled dilemma and looking for ideas to cover a popcorn ceiling, but don't want to scrape it all off and deal with the mess, you're in luck. There's a cool cover-up that provides high-end results without the high-end prices of hardwood.

The process involved in this glow-up is simple but time-consuming. It starts with 4-by-8-foot panels of plywood cut into 4-inch-wide planks using a table saw. Each strip mimics the more expensive 2-by-4-inch hardwood boards used in similar applications, at a fraction of the price. For comparison, a single 2-by-4-inch plank of pine (an affordable softwood) costs about $6 per 8 feet at Home Depot, while the particle board mentioned above rings in at about $30. It would take 12 of those pine pieces at around $72 to make up a single panel, and that's just for softwood. At these prices, it makes sense to skip the stress of learning the intensive process of how to remove popcorn ceiling and simply cover it with this budget-friendly hack instead.