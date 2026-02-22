A Timeless Living Room Staple Is Getting A Modern Upgrade
Interior designers tend to agree that, while insanely comfortable, recliners are a living room trend that went out of date decades ago. (Just consider how many "Frasier" arguments were centered around Martin's retro armchair clashing with Frasier's high-end modernist furniture style.) With all the odds stacked against them, you might think it's impossible to add a recliner to your living room in an attractive way. Thankfully, these cherished staples are getting a modern upgrade.
We can certainly understand why traditional recliners aren't necessarily welcome in modern living rooms. The features that make them so comfortable — their bulkiness, oversized plush cushions, and reclining handles (or buttons) — are exactly why designers and modern buyers find them unattractive. Fortunately, according to InSite Builders and Remodeling co-founder Mary Gordon, who spoke with The Spruce in late 2025, "Recliners are having a resurgence because comfort has become a priority in home design ... People want furniture that feels good and fits within a curated interior."
To that end, designers and manufacturers have developed recliners that sneakily hide their reclining features inside stylish and trendy accent chairs. These blend in with more modernized elements of your living room, such as sofas or sectionals, allowing you to achieve a more unified look, as opposed to a few pieces that pair well, plus an ugly recliner tucked away in the corner.
What to look for in a modern recliner
Arranging your living room furniture around a recliner used to be a somewhat stressful task. However, with today's modernized, design-oriented models, it's easier than ever to challenge the living room status quo by finding a chair that works for your space. Today's recliners offer a polished look that blends a number of high-quality base materials (like wood and metal) with high-end upholstery materials, such as leather, suede, or performance fabrics that can withstand spills and general wear-and tear.
Another benefit of modern recliners is their technology. "Many models have quieter motors and smoother motion that feels more refined," design expert Mary Gordon told The Spruce. Even chairs with simple mechanical reclining mechanisms, such as the Daphne Recliner from Pottery Barn, offer seamless integration paired with stylish modern design and high-quality materials.
Other options, like the budget-friendly Gryteryd from IKEA, can blend a more classical recliner look with the soft-cornered design cues of more modern furniture. Even La-Z-Boy, the king of the classic recliner, offers high-legged models that cater to both modern and classical designs. There are plenty of recliner options on the market that will fit a wide range of budgets and style choices. With one of these in your space, guests may not even know you have a recliner at all.