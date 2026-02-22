A Timeless Living Room Staple Is Getting A Modern Upgrade

Interior designers tend to agree that, while insanely comfortable, recliners are a living room trend that went out of date decades ago. (Just consider how many "Frasier" arguments were centered around Martin's retro armchair clashing with Frasier's high-end modernist furniture style.) With all the odds stacked against them, you might think it's impossible to add a recliner to your living room in an attractive way. Thankfully, these cherished staples are getting a modern upgrade.

We can certainly understand why traditional recliners aren't necessarily welcome in modern living rooms. The features that make them so comfortable — their bulkiness, oversized plush cushions, and reclining handles (or buttons) — are exactly why designers and modern buyers find them unattractive. Fortunately, according to InSite Builders and Remodeling co-founder Mary Gordon, who spoke with The Spruce in late 2025, "Recliners are having a resurgence because comfort has become a priority in home design ... People want furniture that feels good and fits within a curated interior."

To that end, designers and manufacturers have developed recliners that sneakily hide their reclining features inside stylish and trendy accent chairs. These blend in with more modernized elements of your living room, such as sofas or sectionals, allowing you to achieve a more unified look, as opposed to a few pieces that pair well, plus an ugly recliner tucked away in the corner.