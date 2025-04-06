3 Living Room Design Trends That Are Becoming Outdated In 2025
Trends move faster than most people can reasonably keep track, not to mention that actually keeping up with them can also cost a pretty penny. That said, there are some trends considered "in" now that will most likely find their way "out" before you know it. Ultimately, a trend is only a trend until it's something that you truly love, making it timeless, at least in your eyes.
But if you're worried about redesigning your space in a style that may one day be considered a faux pas, there are a couple of choices that you may want to avoid — or at least alter — to keep your space feeling fresh and new. Though they are still popular for now, gallery walls, matching furniture sets, and open-concept homes are three of the most precarious fads that toe the line between being in style and out of style in 2025.
If you currently have any of these trends in your own home, there are some easy ways to make them feel up to date without knocking down walls and getting out the painting tarp. Most trends come down to little details, and a change in color, texture, shape, or arrangement could be enough to make it feel new while still staying true to you. Learn how these outdated furniture trends could be ruining your home's aesthetic, and what you can do to make your space feel like an encapsulation of yourself instead of a time capsule.
Leave the gallery walls to the Guggenheim and pick a single statement piece
If you were to scroll through Pinterest with "gallery wall" in your search bar, you could find inspiration that fits within almost any design style, from dark academia to cottagecore to eclectic — the list and design possibilities are endless. While gallery walls were once considered a novelty, they became so popular and oversaturated that the trend began to feel more tired than inspired. They are also dust magnets, and the more surfaces you have with frames, plates, mirrors, and other wall art, the more difficult it will be to keep clean. Gallery walls can also visually clutter a room, making it feel more cramped and chaotic than you would like.
Choosing a single piece over a gallery wall is also generally a better choice for renters as it won't leave as many holes in your walls — or the potential for malfunctioning wall adhesive strips. This also creates a focal point and keeps the visual chaos to a minimum. If you are married to the idea of a gallery wall, there are ways to make it a bit more modern. Consider the right kind of guide to planning and styling a gallery wall.
Opt for larger pieces of art and don't be afraid to place them in unconventional positions. Art doesn't just have to be eye level, and in fact, creating a floor to ceiling art display can make a room look taller and give the space a more current feel. And choosing personal pieces brings meaning and intention to your home, which feels much more natural than chasing after a specific aesthetic.
Have some fun with furniture sets and leave the matchy matchy pieces to Bob, Ashley, and Ethan
If your goal is to create a cookie cutter living room that you could pick out of any furniture catalog or show room, then by all means, go for the matching furniture set. But most people are after something that feels more personal — they just may be stumped on how to plan out their living room. Matching furniture sets are not necessarily ugly, but they also don't allow you to reflect any personality or preferences. Plus, it can be more difficult to decorate without that unique visual interest in your furniture, so you may be attempt to fill that void with accessories and decor.
The key to making your space personal, functional, and cutting down on clutter is to invest in pieces that you both enjoy looking at and that dually serve a purpose. For example, you may have the option of two matching arm chairs or a statement chair and a chaise. To dress up the arm chair set, you may feel the need to add pillows, blankets, and surrounding art, while the chair and chaise may be enough on their own simply because of their difference in shape and materials. This also gives you the opportunity to blend modern and vintage styles that can help your space simultaneously feel more personal and timeless instead of simply being tied to a specific design era.
Close the door on open floor plans
If you like the feel of an open floor plan, then stick with it. But for the people looking for a bit more organization and separation between the rooms in their homes, this is for you. The open floor plan that has begun to date itself, and many people are looking for a more compartmentalized living situation. Although there are benefits to an open floor plan, like high visibility if you have children or want a large open hosting area, it also poses challenges. Your decor can feel limited as everything has to complement the room at large, and unwanted smells and sounds from other rooms can travel over the entire space. Who wants that?
These reasons may seem a bit arbitrary, but overall, an open living space changes the way in which you use and feel in your space. And although open-concept living was designed to make a smaller space feel larger, it doesn't always create the zen you are after. Instead, it can add issues like awkward space that you don't know how to fill and a lack of privacy.
If you have an open concept layout currently and are not able to do renovations, a great way to add a wall or two is with bookcases or wardrobes, as they both seal off an area and provide additional storage. If you need something more portable, you can try some privacy screens, like this classic Roundhill Japanese four-panel screen room divider, which will allow you to block off any area you like in an instant.