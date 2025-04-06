3 Living Room Design Trends That Are Becoming Outdated In 2025

Trends move faster than most people can reasonably keep track, not to mention that actually keeping up with them can also cost a pretty penny. That said, there are some trends considered "in" now that will most likely find their way "out" before you know it. Ultimately, a trend is only a trend until it's something that you truly love, making it timeless, at least in your eyes.

But if you're worried about redesigning your space in a style that may one day be considered a faux pas, there are a couple of choices that you may want to avoid — or at least alter — to keep your space feeling fresh and new. Though they are still popular for now, gallery walls, matching furniture sets, and open-concept homes are three of the most precarious fads that toe the line between being in style and out of style in 2025.

If you currently have any of these trends in your own home, there are some easy ways to make them feel up to date without knocking down walls and getting out the painting tarp. Most trends come down to little details, and a change in color, texture, shape, or arrangement could be enough to make it feel new while still staying true to you. Learn how these outdated furniture trends could be ruining your home's aesthetic, and what you can do to make your space feel like an encapsulation of yourself instead of a time capsule.