The Cutest Towel Folding Trick That'll Elevate Your Bathroom Instantly

Hand towels are basic essentials that everyone has hanging in their bathrooms. But when they're messily slung over the towel bar, your space can feel cluttered and unkempt, as opposed to an oasis. If you want to add a pop of decor and really bring your space together, this easy towel folding technique will add a touch of spa luxury to your bathroom. By folding your hand towel so that the bottom forms a pocket, and then decoratively folding a wash cloth and sticking it inside the hand towel, you'll quickly create the cutest bathroom decoration that'll enhance your space.

There are lots of ways to display towels decoratively, and this trick can also be done with bath towels to upgrade the look of your entire space. Simply fold the larger towel so that the bottom is a pouch, then use a hand towel or wash cloth for the unique flair to be tucked inside. Folding all the towels in your bathroom so that they match will bring a cohesive vibe to your space and make it look fancier. If you're styling a guest bathroom, you might also place small toiletries inside the towel pocket for a hotel-like display.