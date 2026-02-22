The Cutest Towel Folding Trick That'll Elevate Your Bathroom Instantly
Hand towels are basic essentials that everyone has hanging in their bathrooms. But when they're messily slung over the towel bar, your space can feel cluttered and unkempt, as opposed to an oasis. If you want to add a pop of decor and really bring your space together, this easy towel folding technique will add a touch of spa luxury to your bathroom. By folding your hand towel so that the bottom forms a pocket, and then decoratively folding a wash cloth and sticking it inside the hand towel, you'll quickly create the cutest bathroom decoration that'll enhance your space.
There are lots of ways to display towels decoratively, and this trick can also be done with bath towels to upgrade the look of your entire space. Simply fold the larger towel so that the bottom is a pouch, then use a hand towel or wash cloth for the unique flair to be tucked inside. Folding all the towels in your bathroom so that they match will bring a cohesive vibe to your space and make it look fancier. If you're styling a guest bathroom, you might also place small toiletries inside the towel pocket for a hotel-like display.
How to fold towels to enhance the look of your bathroom
First, lay your hand towel out flat, smoothing any wrinkles, so that it's oriented vertically. Take the bottom third of the towel and fold it underneath the rest of the fabric. Now, fold the right side of your hand towel toward the middle. This will reveal the beginning of your pocket at the bottom. Peel back the folded section of the right half of your towel, and bring the left side in toward the middle. Tuck the bottom of the left size into the open portion on the right side. Flip the towel over, showing the finished pocket on the front.
To make your smaller accent towel that will sit inside your hand towel, simply fold a washcloth accordion-style, going back and forth and alternating the side the creases are on to get a paper fan-like effect. Pinch and fold the wash cloth in the center, tucking the folded portion into your hand towel pocket. When you let go of the wash cloth, the edges should spread out into a cute, rippled decoration. For a slightly different look with a more pointed top than a curved one, fold your wash cloth in half like a triangle before doing your accordion fold. Then, simply tuck the entire bottom into your hand towel. This stunning bathroom detail adds a finishing touch that'll impress your guests and is easy enough to accomplish in seconds, allowing you to instantly upgrade your bathroom.