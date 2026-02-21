Why Adding A Fountain To Your Birdbath Isn't Always A Good Idea

If you've been eyeing a fountain for your birdbath, we have good news and bad news, and more good news. The good news is that birdbath fountains help attract birds to your garden and make your under-appreciated birdbath more fun to watch. The bad news is that there's a price to pay for all that joy, and it comes (as prices occasionally do) in the form of more work for you. Fountains add a layer of maintenance complexity, yet many people already have trouble staying on top of basic birdbath upkeep.

Birds are attracted to the sound of running water because they need it for drinking and preening — that's bird cleaning, not the thing you catch a teenager doing in a mirror. (Though, come to think of it, not all that different.) But with fountains come pumps and the tubes through which the pumps move water. Two things happen in there. One is that whatever bacteria you have in your birdbath water gets in the pump and tubes as well. The other is that practically everything on Earth can stall a fountain pump, which is the first leg of a short flight to destroying it. Pumps can become clogged with algae, slime, organic matter like leaves, and mineral deposits from hard water. Pumps can also be damaged when starved of water, which can happen if the birdbath isn't kept full or is filled with frozen water.