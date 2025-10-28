People Are Putting Tennis Balls In Their Birdbaths Before Winter & They're Smart To Do So

While adding a tennis ball is great for most of the winter, it probably won't do the job on its own if you regularly experience below-freezing temperatures.The optimal solution is to combine this trick with other methods, like a heated birdbath or immersion heaters. To protect the basin of your birdbath when it's not in use, you can also cover it with a thick plastic sheet. While this won't keep the water from freezing, it will make cleanup easy. Simply remove the sheet to remove any snow or ice that fell on top of the birdbath.

It also helps to place dark-colored stones at the bottom of your birdbath. This not only gives birds a place to stand, but the dark color of the stones can absorb the sun's heat and keep water slightly warmer. Be mindful of your bath's depth, too — water should be 1 inch deep near the edges of the bath, and 2 inches deep at its lowest point in the middle. Make sure to replace the water regularly and clean your birdbath so it looks as good as new.

When you are choosing where to place the bath, putting your birdbath in the wrong spot matters. For ideal placement to slow down freezing, make sure your birdbath gets as much sunlight as possible. It's also helpful to place it near a wall of your home in a spot that will shelter it from cold winds. You also don't have to use a tennis ball — a cork, ping pong ball, or almost any small object that floats will also work.