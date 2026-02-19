Hold The Paint: There's A Better Way To Upgrade Kitchen Cabinets

Your kitchen cabinets set the stage for the entire room. After all, they're kind of the centerpiece: They're your main source of storage, and they touch a lot of real estate from the floor to the ceiling. However, since they're such a focal point, it's tempting to want to replace dated kitchen cabinets that are bringing down your kitchen's style once their finish, ornate detailing, or other attributes begin to look dated. If you're looking to freshen up and modernize your kitchen, there are a few ways to do so. You can start from scratch with new cabinets or breathe new life into your existing cabinets by painting them an on-trend color. But we've found an easier approach: Adding contact paper to the exterior of your kitchen cabinets.

Painting your kitchen cabinets requires time, effort, and money. Though, it is cheaper than purchasing new cabinets. Both of these permanent changes are not an option for renters. Contact paper, on the other hand, is both affordable and renter-friendly, costing approximately $0.50 per square foot (or about $5 to $20 per roll) depending on the type you get. By comparison, it'd be nearly $950 if you opted to paint.

Contact paper is a temporary but style-forward (and simple!) way to make your cabinets feel brand-new. This unique paper, which is typically made out of thin vinyl, features adhesive on one side. Peel off the backing, and you can stick this flexible paper onto the exteriors of your cabinets or even inside of them, since contact paper can also double as shelf liner. This is the affordable upgrade to add a pop of color, an eye-catching pattern, or a fresh, modern finish to your kitchen cabinets.