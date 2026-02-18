The Tall Flower That'll Add Height To Your Garden & Attract Pollinators

Growing a garden is about more than just getting a bounty of vegetables on your table. It is also about creating dynamic and beautiful spaces filled with color, texture, and layers. In order to wow your neighbors with your gorgeous flower beds, you are going to need plants of varying heights to create visual appeal. And there is one tall perennial flower that you can grow that won't just give your garden additional height, but attract a whole host of beneficial pollinators as well.

Bluestar (Amsonia spp.) is a species of native wildflower that comes in numerous different cultivars. It can be grown across USDA zones 3 through 9. Blooming in late spring, bluestar flowers are, as they sound, shaped like small blue stars. Five petals emerge from a central eye and grow in clumps atop straight stems loaded with green foliage. The flowers stick around for a few weeks before falling, and you're just left with the green foliage.

In terms of height, bluestar flower bushes can grow between 2 to 4 feet tall. This makes them perfect as garden borders, additions to rock gardens, open meadows, or as fillers between lower growing plants and taller trees and shrubs. Bluestar's preference for rich, well-drained soil also makes it an excellent candidate for the rainscaping backyard upgrade everyone loves.