This Common Carpet Color Is Secretly Making Your Home Look Dated

In the world of flooring options, carpet arguably evokes strong feelings on both sides of the spectrum. While it is usually comfortable and affordable, there are also disadvantages of installing carpet. For example, it doesn't offer the return on investment (ROI) as other flooring materials like hardwood. However, if the pros of carpeting outweigh other types of floors in your household, you certainly don't have to give up these benefits, especially if you're not super concerned about ROI right now. Nevertheless, you don't want your floors to look dated, though. It turns out this goes beyond maintenance to keep carpets looking clean. To prevent your carpets from looking archaic, you may want to steer clear of beige colors and swap it out for something livelier instead.

Often viewed as a versatile neutral color, beige is a common offering in carpets. If you've ever walked through or bought a new builder-grade home, chances are that the bedrooms are decked out in a characteristic thin beige carpet. This choice is not always good for homeowners from a design standpoint, though. Not only does beige lack the warmth and vitality of other carpet colors, but it may even appear dirty — despite being new. (Once I replaced the beige colored carpet in the bedrooms of my own home a few years back, I could not believe how clean and open the space looked!) What's worse, beige carpets also tend to show stains easily, making them a hard pass for households with young kids and pets. If you're concerned that your own beige carpets are making your home appear outdated, there's a good chance this is very much the case.