This Common Carpet Color Is Secretly Making Your Home Look Dated
In the world of flooring options, carpet arguably evokes strong feelings on both sides of the spectrum. While it is usually comfortable and affordable, there are also disadvantages of installing carpet. For example, it doesn't offer the return on investment (ROI) as other flooring materials like hardwood. However, if the pros of carpeting outweigh other types of floors in your household, you certainly don't have to give up these benefits, especially if you're not super concerned about ROI right now. Nevertheless, you don't want your floors to look dated, though. It turns out this goes beyond maintenance to keep carpets looking clean. To prevent your carpets from looking archaic, you may want to steer clear of beige colors and swap it out for something livelier instead.
Often viewed as a versatile neutral color, beige is a common offering in carpets. If you've ever walked through or bought a new builder-grade home, chances are that the bedrooms are decked out in a characteristic thin beige carpet. This choice is not always good for homeowners from a design standpoint, though. Not only does beige lack the warmth and vitality of other carpet colors, but it may even appear dirty — despite being new. (Once I replaced the beige colored carpet in the bedrooms of my own home a few years back, I could not believe how clean and open the space looked!) What's worse, beige carpets also tend to show stains easily, making them a hard pass for households with young kids and pets. If you're concerned that your own beige carpets are making your home appear outdated, there's a good chance this is very much the case.
Options for replacing dated beige carpet in your own home
Now that you know the reasons against choosing beige carpeting, it's time to look at the alternatives. The good news is you have a lot of options when shopping for carpet. Aside from a variety of bold and earthy colors, there's also this patterned carpet floor trend that can add contrast to your home.
On the other hand, if you want to stick with the more neutral look of beige without the builder-grade vibes, try a hue with subtle patterns or a different shade mixed in, or one that has more warmth. Greige is considered one such alternative to beige carpeting, thanks to its blend of both beige and gray. You can also stick with beige but focus on options that offer more texture, such as those made with jute, bamboo, or sistal. The key here is to add some personality to an otherwise plain beige carpet without falling into the trap of a builder-grade appearance.
If you're not fully committed to carpets generally, you may be able to consider another type of flooring altogether while still maintaining a more neutral look. Hardwood flooring continues to maintain its popularity, but less expensive luxury vinyl planking is another valuable option. While hardwood floors also tend to have high ROIs, luxury vinyl planking is preferable in humid climates. When shopping for carpets, it's worth looking at different types of hardwood floors and luxury vinyl before making a decision.