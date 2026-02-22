Don't Throw Out Plastic Nursery Pots. Reuse Them To Feed Birds

If you're a bird enthusiast, you know that one way to encourage their presence around your property is to feed them. With so many options available, putting a bird feeder in your garden can be overwhelming (and can quickly get expensive if you have more than one). Getting the "right" feeder can depend on the types of food and birds you're trying to attract, but you don't necessarily have to spend a fortune. Even better, you can reuse certain materials around your home that might otherwise end up in a landfill.

Take plastic nursery pots, for example. These are designed to only be used once — after you transport them to your home, you have to transfer the plants into another container or directly into the ground. Most people end up throwing out these plastic nursery pots because there aren't many options for reusing or recycling them. Fortunately, you can reuse a variety of plastic containers by converting them into bird feeders. It's even possible to use broken pots for this purpose, as long as the product is sufficiently intact to hang it up and fill it with seed. It's pretty easy to create a DIY hanging feeder with a few key steps, like cutting small holes near the bottom and inserting wooden rods.