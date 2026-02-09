This DIY Feeder Keeps Birds Well-Fed When It's Freezing Outside

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing will bring birds to your yard in the winter like keeping them well-fed during freezing temperatures. If you live in a cold climate, your feathered friends may be struggling to find enough natural food sources, many of which either go dormant or become lost under the snow. Those conditions can also wreak havoc on your bird feeders, since extreme temperatures may cause some wooden and plastic designs to crack. That doesn't mean you need to give up on birdwatching all winter, especially since there are several ways to attract birds without buying a feeder. One clever and all-natural option comes from Instagrammer @littlepinelearners. To make a DIY feeder that will stand up to frigid temperatures, she froze whole cranberries into a bowl made of ice before filling it with mixed birdseed.

Making an ice bowl feeder is easy if you follow a few basic steps and leave enough time for your project to freeze completely solid before using it. Most of the necessary supplies are probably already in your kitchen. Grab two bowls of different sizes, a large liquid measuring cup or pitcher for easy pouring, and a small can of veggies to use temporarily as a weight. Heavy-duty twine, like PH PerkHomy Natural Jute String, for hanging your frozen feeder will stand up to icy conditions better than soft yarns or cotton kitchen twine, both of which can easily break when used outdoors. You'll also need pieces of fresh or dried fruit or nuts and, of course, some bird seed.