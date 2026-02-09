This DIY Feeder Keeps Birds Well-Fed When It's Freezing Outside
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nothing will bring birds to your yard in the winter like keeping them well-fed during freezing temperatures. If you live in a cold climate, your feathered friends may be struggling to find enough natural food sources, many of which either go dormant or become lost under the snow. Those conditions can also wreak havoc on your bird feeders, since extreme temperatures may cause some wooden and plastic designs to crack. That doesn't mean you need to give up on birdwatching all winter, especially since there are several ways to attract birds without buying a feeder. One clever and all-natural option comes from Instagrammer @littlepinelearners. To make a DIY feeder that will stand up to frigid temperatures, she froze whole cranberries into a bowl made of ice before filling it with mixed birdseed.
Making an ice bowl feeder is easy if you follow a few basic steps and leave enough time for your project to freeze completely solid before using it. Most of the necessary supplies are probably already in your kitchen. Grab two bowls of different sizes, a large liquid measuring cup or pitcher for easy pouring, and a small can of veggies to use temporarily as a weight. Heavy-duty twine, like PH PerkHomy Natural Jute String, for hanging your frozen feeder will stand up to icy conditions better than soft yarns or cotton kitchen twine, both of which can easily break when used outdoors. You'll also need pieces of fresh or dried fruit or nuts and, of course, some bird seed.
How to make a bird feeder out of ice
This DIY feeder is so simple, it takes only a few minutes (plus freezing time) to create a bird-friendly garden even in the winter. Start by arranging your fruit around the edge of your larger bowl. Then, set the smaller bowl inside it before carefully pouring water into the larger bowl, filling the gap between both bowls about two-thirds of the way full. Weigh down your smaller bowl to hold it in place. Cut a length of twine approximately twice as long as the width of your larger bowl, placing each end into the water on opposite sides. Because this will serve as the frozen feeder's hanger, you can adjust the length of the twine as needed. Carefully place your stacked bowls in the freezer overnight. Once the water has frozen solid, remove your ice bowl, fill it with seed, and hang it somewhere close to natural shelter and away from predators.
This isn't the only way to use ice in unique DIY feeders that will keep your local flock full when it's freezing. If you're not trying to create a berry garden to feed your birds all winter, you could instead consider making several smaller frozen treats using large ice cube trays like the Amazon Basics Silicone Square Trays. The process is even easier than using two bowls. You'll simply stick a looped length of twine in the center, weigh it down with seeds and berries, and fill the cube with water. Once they're frozen, hang each cube and watch the birds go to town. Ice feeders only work well in areas where the temperature stays below freezing, and a little bird told us it's probably a good idea to hang them out of direct sunlight.