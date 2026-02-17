Stop Yellow Leaves On Spider Plants With One Simple Fix

Spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum) are known for being incredibly resilient. If you aren't sure how to care for a spider plant, it's fairly straightforward. All they need is a bit of water when the soil is dry. They don't even need much light — or do they? If your spider plant's leaves are starting to fade and turn yellow, it could be a sign that your plant needs more light. You may be able to stop more leaves from turning yellow by moving it to a brighter room in your house.

There is some truth to the idea that spider plants don't need a lot of light to survive. They can tolerate low-light environments better than many houseplants, but if they're left in the shade for too long, you may see stunted growth and yellow leaves. In order to grow and stay healthy, your spider plant needs bright, indirect light. They aren't picky about natural or artificial light, as long as they get at least six hours of light daily on average. Too much light can also cause yellowing leaves, although this isn't as likely with an indoor plant.

If your plant is sitting in a dark room, but you also love where it sits, consider moving it temporarily. For example, if your spider plant lives on your bedside table, but your room stays pretty dark, you don't have to give up the joy of waking up to the sight of it. You can move your plant into a different room during the day to let it soak up the sun, then bring it to bed with you at night. If there isn't anywhere brighter you can place it, you can use a sun lamp or an artificial grow light to feed it.