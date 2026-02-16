The Laundry Room Staple That Makes Cleaning Blinds A Breeze

Those familiar with these products probably already know that dryer sheets aren't just for your laundry. When you look closely at one, you'll see that it's made out of a see-through web of fibers. That web creates a coarse texture, making it perfect for loosening and picking up dust and dirt. In addition to grabbing the dust, the sheet imparts a positive electrical charge, which repels dust, keeping it from landing and binding to the blinds. That's why they're also the secret to keeping dust off your baseboards.

Start the cleaning process by turning the blind's control wand so that one face of the blinds is completely exposed. Rub it down with the laundry sheet. (Apparently, used sheets work as well as fresh ones.) Then, turn the wand so that you're able to wipe down the other side. Afterwards, turn the wand until the blinds are oriented horizontally. Pull the cord so the blinds are compressed at the top of the window and wipe them down in that position. And just like that, you're done.

In some cases, the blinds may be too dirty for this to work. That's when it's time to wash the blinds with mild soap and water paired alongside a microfiber cloth. Once the blinds dry, wipe them down with a dryer sheet for a final touch-up — and to impart that dust-repelling positive charge.