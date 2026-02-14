Make Your Blackout Curtains Work Better With A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle Hack

Light has long been a feature to play up in home design, yet there are times during the day that certain rooms just have to be dark. Minimal lighting is better for sleeping in the bedroom and enjoying a movie in the living room. Blackout curtains are great for this job in theory, but depending on the way you mount them, they could leave sizable gaps that allow light to seep in despite the dense fabric. And while you already may know about the genius pool noodle trick that makes curtains look picture-perfect, there's another trick to help keep a room dark. Simply place a Dollar Tree foam tube in the gap above the curtain rod to block out the light.

There are several things to consider when choosing curtains or drapes for your living room, including how they are mounted. If the curtain rod extends outward, a gap will inevitably let light in above the window. To block out the sunlight, simply cut a pool noodle to span your window's width, and wedge it between the rod and the window frame. If you're worried about the foam being visible, don't. There are plenty of ways to make it blend in.