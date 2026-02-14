Make Your Blackout Curtains Work Better With A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle Hack
Light has long been a feature to play up in home design, yet there are times during the day that certain rooms just have to be dark. Minimal lighting is better for sleeping in the bedroom and enjoying a movie in the living room. Blackout curtains are great for this job in theory, but depending on the way you mount them, they could leave sizable gaps that allow light to seep in despite the dense fabric. And while you already may know about the genius pool noodle trick that makes curtains look picture-perfect, there's another trick to help keep a room dark. Simply place a Dollar Tree foam tube in the gap above the curtain rod to block out the light.
There are several things to consider when choosing curtains or drapes for your living room, including how they are mounted. If the curtain rod extends outward, a gap will inevitably let light in above the window. To block out the sunlight, simply cut a pool noodle to span your window's width, and wedge it between the rod and the window frame. If you're worried about the foam being visible, don't. There are plenty of ways to make it blend in.
Use pool noodles to keep light from filtering into the room
To get this room darkening project off the ground, you'll need to pop by your local Dollar Tree for some Colorful Foam Pool Noodles. You'll also want to invest in a box cutter. Even if you're not sure how to choose the best window treatments for every room in the house, you'll know how to keep the light from creeping in through the open spaces above them. If the foam tubes you've chosen are the wrong shade, this is a good time to pick up some spray paint in a color that matches your walls or curtains. With supplies prepped, it's time to hack your windows.
Slice the noodle lengthwise to open it at the hole running through the center. Then just slide this open slit over the top of the curtain rod and wiggle it in place until it's seated flush to the wall, blocking out the light. If the colored pool noodle is visible, take it down, spray-paint it to match your wall color, and let it dry completely before putting it back up. Or try hiding it by cutting the noodle in half lengthwise and placing it behind the rod so the pool noodle is hidden by the top of the curtains. Use double-sided tape to hold the noodle in place. Just like that, you'll have a dark room with no light disruption at a Dollar Tree price.