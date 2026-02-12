The Minty Scent That May Double As A Natural Stink Bug Repellent

While there are a variety of different mint plants, when it comes to choosing a mint oil to use as a stink bug repellent, some argue that peppermint is a stronger scent and, thus, more effective at repelling stink bugs. Peppermint also contains considerably more menthol, which has been shown to be an effective insect repellent, than spearmint. However, a study by the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program at Cornell University found that spearmint repelled 95% of the stink bugs that were initially attracted to a bait. These results show spearmint to be quite effective, so whichever mint oil you choose will likely yield results.

There are a couple of different ways to use mint oil as a stink bug repellent. One is to create a mix of mint oil and water, using a ration of 5 drops of peppermint or spearmint essential oil per cup of water. Then, spray this concoction around areas where stinkbugs enter your house, such as windows and doors. It can also be applied to areas outside, such as porches, plants, and flower beds to create a barrier further from your home. Reapply every few days or as the scent of the mint lessens.

You can also soak cotton balls in mint oil, then put then near spots where stink bugs enter or are likely to be hiding, such as cabinets, closets, and pantries. This method tends to last a bit longer, but the cotton balls will still need to be refreshed or replaced every few weeks. One way to automatically refresh the mint oil scent in your home is to use spearmint or peppermint oil in a essential oil diffuser.