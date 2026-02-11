Stop Wasting Empty Toilet Paper Rolls — Try This Clever Wrapping Paper Storage Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Toilet paper is a common, must-have essential in American homes. For most people, only the paper sheets around the cardboard roll are important. However, the true long-term value of this popular household product comes from the modest tube underneath. The next time you finish this bathroom necessity, don't toss it in the garbage. Instead, consider another genius DIY way to reuse toilet paper rolls around your home.
American households are spending more on toilet paper rolls than ever, and a Consumer Reports survey revealed that many popular brands now manufacture fewer sheets per roll. Instead of being upset about being shorted on paper sheets, take advantage of how much faster you can collect the leftover rolls. These cardboard tubes are useful for many organizational ideas, and in this case, a clever wrapping paper storage hack. It doesn't matter how big or small a household's collection of gift wrap is. Empty toilet tubes are perfect for neatly storing wrapping paper in a designated closet, bedroom, study, or other storage space. In fact, this hack can be used in tandem with other wrapping paper storage solutions to keep all those colorful papers neat and ready for their next big occasion.
How toilet paper rolls make wrapping paper storage easier
This clever hack only requires an empty toilet paper roll and a used wrapping paper roll. If you've already used most of the paper for gifts and only a few thin layers remain, it's easy to slide the cardboard tube right over it. However, if the wrapping paper is still a little bulky, make a slight modification. Use a boxcutter or pair of scissors to cut a slit long-wise down the empty roll, so it can open slightly while sliding over the gift wrap. If the wrapping paper is still unfurling at the ends, use two toilet paper rolls, and place one on each end of the roll.
No hack is a perfect solution. If you use this method and store the wrapping paper upright, the protective end cuffs may slide off. It's possible to keep the cardboard in place by taping it down or securing it with a hair tie or rubber band. However, tape can tear the paper, and the hair tie or rubber band may cause unsightly crinkling. Your best bet is to pair the roll cuffs with another practical storage method. Standard wrapping paper rolls are about 15 to 18 inches from top to bottom. Cuff them and store them in a hard plastic container that keeps them safely packed away. A product like the Generic clear storage bin with snap-on lid is long enough to store the wrapping paper sideways, so the cuffs won't slide off, even without additional tape or ties.
On one last note, toilet rolls aren't the only household essential you can use for this purpose. Empty paper towel tubes are also an option. In fact, there are many storage solutions you can create with a paper towel roll that are interchangeable with toilet paper rolls.