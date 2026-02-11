Stop Wasting Empty Toilet Paper Rolls — Try This Clever Wrapping Paper Storage Hack

This clever hack only requires an empty toilet paper roll and a used wrapping paper roll. If you've already used most of the paper for gifts and only a few thin layers remain, it's easy to slide the cardboard tube right over it. However, if the wrapping paper is still a little bulky, make a slight modification. Use a boxcutter or pair of scissors to cut a slit long-wise down the empty roll, so it can open slightly while sliding over the gift wrap. If the wrapping paper is still unfurling at the ends, use two toilet paper rolls, and place one on each end of the roll.

No hack is a perfect solution. If you use this method and store the wrapping paper upright, the protective end cuffs may slide off. It's possible to keep the cardboard in place by taping it down or securing it with a hair tie or rubber band. However, tape can tear the paper, and the hair tie or rubber band may cause unsightly crinkling. Your best bet is to pair the roll cuffs with another practical storage method. Standard wrapping paper rolls are about 15 to 18 inches from top to bottom. Cuff them and store them in a hard plastic container that keeps them safely packed away. A product like the Generic clear storage bin with snap-on lid is long enough to store the wrapping paper sideways, so the cuffs won't slide off, even without additional tape or ties.

On one last note, toilet rolls aren't the only household essential you can use for this purpose. Empty paper towel tubes are also an option. In fact, there are many storage solutions you can create with a paper towel roll that are interchangeable with toilet paper rolls.