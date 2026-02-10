Keep Your Pothos Plant Thriving Year-Round With A Quick Care Tip Everyone Forgets
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pothos plants (Epipremnum aureum) are popular in large part because they are so easy to grow. To that end, when it comes to caring for a pothos plant, many believe that an occasional watering is all that needs to be done. However, even though they're relatively low-maintenance, they still need a little upkeep to stay healthy. Regularly dusting the leaves is one quick care tip to help keep your pothos plant thriving year-round.
Large, heart-shaped leaves are part of what gives pothos its distinctive look. Not only does this ample foliage add to the plant's appearance, but they also tend to stay viable for a long period of time. The caveat is that this combination of leaf size and longevity places pothos among the plants that are known for gathering dust. A coat of dust can do more than just make your plant look neglected. It can also interfere with the plant's ability to photosynthesize.
While pothos plants can survive without direct sunlight, they can't live in total darkness or without the ability to use that light to create food through photosynthesis. The reason dust can be such a hindrance to a plant's ability to create food has everything to do with how the process of photosynthesis works. While plants pull water and nutrients from soil with their roots, they also need to take in carbon dioxide and light through their leaves. When dust covers the leaves, it effectively acts as sunblock and can limit the plant's ability to absorb light and carbon dioxide.
Dusting your pothos plant to help with photosynthesis
Those who relish the minimal requirements for pothos plant upkeep will be happy to hear that dusting the leaves is neither difficult nor time-consuming. It also doesn't have to be done all that often. But, dusting regularly will not only help your pothos plant thrive; it can also help rejuvenate a dying pothos by helping it absorb more light. Although the frequency of dusting sessions will vary based on the air quality and conditions, a good rule of thumb is to clean the leaves every couple of weeks.
There are several ways to dust pothos plant leaves, and your method should be made based on the amount of dust that has built up and the portability of your plant. A simple method for removing light dust without moving your plant is to use a micro-fiber duster. Flick the duster across the leaves just as you would with furniture, being sure to support the leaves from underneath as you do so.
If you can move your plant, place it in the tub, shower, or sink, and give it a light rinse with room temperature water. Should it need a bit more of a thorough cleaning due to excessive dust, utilize a very diluted mix of dish soap and water, consisting of a drop of soap in a quart of water. Then, thoroughly rinse the soapy water from the plant. To more thoroughly clean leaves of plants that need to remain in place, spritz water on a microfiber dusting glove or microfiber cloth, then gently wipe both the top and bottom of the leaf while supporting the other side with your free hand.