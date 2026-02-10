Keep Your Pothos Plant Thriving Year-Round With A Quick Care Tip Everyone Forgets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pothos plants (Epipremnum aureum) are popular in large part because they are so easy to grow. To that end, when it comes to caring for a pothos plant, many believe that an occasional watering is all that needs to be done. However, even though they're relatively low-maintenance, they still need a little upkeep to stay healthy. Regularly dusting the leaves is one quick care tip to help keep your pothos plant thriving year-round.

Large, heart-shaped leaves are part of what gives pothos its distinctive look. Not only does this ample foliage add to the plant's appearance, but they also tend to stay viable for a long period of time. The caveat is that this combination of leaf size and longevity places pothos among the plants that are known for gathering dust. A coat of dust can do more than just make your plant look neglected. It can also interfere with the plant's ability to photosynthesize.

While pothos plants can survive without direct sunlight, they can't live in total darkness or without the ability to use that light to create food through photosynthesis. The reason dust can be such a hindrance to a plant's ability to create food has everything to do with how the process of photosynthesis works. While plants pull water and nutrients from soil with their roots, they also need to take in carbon dioxide and light through their leaves. When dust covers the leaves, it effectively acts as sunblock and can limit the plant's ability to absorb light and carbon dioxide.