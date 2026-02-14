The Clever Way You Should Be Reusing Empty Yogurt Containers In Your Garden

Many consumable items in the average household come in containers that could actually be useful in other ways. Plastic yogurt tubs are an excellent example of this. You could use them to store leftovers since they're food safe, or even repurpose those yogurt containers into unique kitchen storage. In the garden, that durable plastic comes in handy for making waterproof plant markers. The walls of plastic yogurt containers are thin enough to easily cut with a craft knife and scissors, and each tub could make a handful of them. If you don't have yogurt containers, no worries: plastic tubs from sour cream or similar products can be used in the same way.

The larger the yogurt container, the more plant markers you can make from each one. Likewise, the taller the container, the taller your plant markers can be. Save a variety of yogurt containers and make markers for your garden, or when marking things in your favorite pots for container gardening. Without labels, any sprouts and seedlings poking up through the soil might look the same, and it's easy to forget what's planted where. The same holds true with bulbs planted in fall; without labels, it may be difficult to remember where they were planted once spring arrives.